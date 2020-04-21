Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kerry Ross. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Kerry Ross announces his passing after a long illness on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 58.



Kerry will be remembered by his children Daegan (Jen), Cody (Tanis) and Katrina (Ewald). Kerry was so proud of his four grandchildren Lachlan, Alisdair, Ronan and Harper. He is also lovingly remembered by his sister Kathy (John) Johnston and their children Cara and Craig, his step-mother Phyllis Ross and his four step-sisters.



Kerry was predeceased by his father Mel Ross and his mother Maureen Ross.



Cancellation of celebration of life for Kerry Ross due to COVID-19. New notice will be posted when this pandemic is over.

