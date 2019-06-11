Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Allan Johnston. View Sign Obituary

Kevin Allan Johnston passed away on June 4, 2019. Despite many challenges during the last three years of cancer treatment, he was positive and grateful for the time and the efforts of those that cared for him. Family and friends were always the essential heartbeat of his life and he was so well-supported by them right to the end. Kevin was, to the core, a good man who "walked the walk" and looked for opportunities to assist and build up those around him. He connected with so many because of that constant, genuine care.



Kevin was born and raised in Barrie, Ontario (1962), rocking high school and keeping busy with many sports, clubs and jobs. He came to BC to study forestry at U.B.C. and play hockey for the Thunderbirds. He met a girl - Jane - at a forestry dance and they married in 1987, honeymooning in a remote forestry camp in Northern BC. After completing university, they lived for a short while at Douglas Lake Ranch before settling in Kamloops. He worked in a number of forestry jobs in the area, starting with private timber management, but spending most of his career in roles within the district and regional forestry offices. Kevin took enormous pleasure and pride in being a father to his two sons Trent and Ryan and he cheered them on in everything they did. Many of our great friendships were forged inside those arenas where we spent so much time. He enjoyed many sports, but focused his time on the ones he could do as a family, slow-pitch and skiing. Kevin volunteered for a number of causes, but coaching hockey was his passion.



He coached both his sons from those early days of puck chasing to skilled teenagehood. Even after his own children graduated to men's hockey, Kevin continued volunteering and mentoring with Kamloops Minor Hockey and the T.R.U. Hockey program, taking a great interest in all the varied young athletes he worked with. Kevin was always a fantastic life partner and best friend to Jane and they enjoyed exploring and laughing, making some epic road trips, camping adventures and travel memories together.



Kevin's closest family includes Jane, his sons Trent (Megan) and Ryan (Brynn), his siblings Heather (Brad), Greg (Laurie) and Patti (John), his parents Don and Norma and parents-in-law Mike and Trudy. Thank you for all the kind, heartfelt thoughts and messages you have shared with us. His passing will leave an unfillable hole in many of our lives, but his actions and love will live on in us.



A special thank you to the amazing nurses and doctors who work in the Kamloops Cancer Ward and to those of you who have donated to cancer research. Kevin benefited from some great recent treatments developed from that research.



A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.

