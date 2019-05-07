It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Kim Stephenson at the age of 59. She peacefully slipped away from us in her sleep on April 5, 2019.



Kim was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, spent her childhood in Vancouver, BC and her teenage years and remainder of her life in Kamloops.



Kim was predeceased by her father Steve Stephenson in 1984 and leaves behind her mother Joan, her two loving sisters Kathleen Schmidt and Karen Dean, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



Kim will always be remembered by her charming, friendly and cheerful disposition.



We hope you can join us in a Celebration of her Life in Kamloops,

on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 900 Lorne St. (amenities room), from 3:00 - 6:00 pm. Beverages, light food and wine will be provided.



We will have a donation jar available for Ask Wellness on behalf of Kim