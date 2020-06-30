It is with great sadness that the family of Kimie (Kay) Hori announce her passing on June 14, 2020. Kay passed away only two weeks after the passing of Eddie, her beloved husband of 63 years.She will be deeply missed by her son Dennis, his wife Diane, and her grandson Brayden. Also surviving Kay is her sister Shizue (Suzie) Hamaguchi of Vancouver, and many members of her extended family.Kay was pre-deceased by her brothers Yataro (Bud) Iwasaki and Minoru Iwasaki, and her sisters Mayko (May) Keim and Mitsu (Martha) Minamimaye.Kay turned 96 the day before her passing. She celebrated her birthday with Dennis, Diane and Brayden over a birthday dinner complete with birthday cake.Kay was born on June 13, 1924, in Richmond, BC. She and her family lived in the fishing village of Steveston until the government relocated them, along with other families of Japanese heritage, to the Interior of the Province.When she eventually arrived in Kamloops, Kay worked for the Hudson's Bay Company in the ladies wear department. She was also the Bay's seamstress who did alterations for many of the purchases made in the store. When Kay and Eddie purchased a corner grocery store in Sahali, Kay left the Bay to work and build the corner store business with Eddie. They both worked 13 hours per day, 7 days per week for 13 years until the corner store was sold. During this time, both Kay and Eddie met many wonderful people who to this day remember how kind and generous they were.Kay was an active member of the Kamloops Buddhist Temple and the Kamloops Japanese Canadian community. Members of both organizations looked to Kay for her wisdom and guidance on a regular basis.Kay knew and remembered most of the longtime Kamloops residents and most of them remember her. She has many close friends both in Kamloops and elsewhere. We will all miss her smiling face, her thoughtfulness and her willingness to help.Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral for Kay is not possible. The family hopes to hold a memorial service for Kay once it is safe to do so.In lieu of koden or flowers, please consider a donation to the Kamloops Buddhist Temple, the Kamloops Japanese Cultural Centre or to another charity of your choice in memory of Kay.Condolences may be expressed at