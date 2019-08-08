1957 - 2019
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Kirsti Mount of Kamloops, BC, on August 5, 2019 at 62 years of age.
Kirsti is survived by her loving husband Daryl Mount, her children Russell (Crystal Bunting) Mount of Kamloops, and Curtis (Ryleen Dobell) Mount of Kamloops, as well as her mother Elina Kataja of Peachland, brothers Esa (Tarja) Loyva of Coquitlam, BC and Leo (Myrna) Loyva of Kelowna, BC and brother-in-law Terry (Janice) Mount of Kamloops. Kirsti is also survived by many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins throughout Canada and Finland. She is predeceased by her father Tauno Loyva and step-father Paavo Kataja.
Kirsti was born in Alavus, Finland, moving to Canada at a very young age. She spent her primary years in Sudbury, and her adolescent days in Coquitlam, graduating from Centennial High. Coquitlam is where Kirsti met Daryl, who she married in 1977. They moved to Kamloops in 1981 and had the joy of raising the two boys there. Many summers were spent boating on Vancouver Island where she enjoyed watching the wildlife (especially the whales) and the beautiful West Coast scenery. Among her favourite vacations were the numerous sun and sand vacations with family and friends; especially the all inclusive resorts in Cuba, Mexico and Dominican Republic.
There will be no formal ceremony, as per Kirsti's wishes.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff and volunteers at RIH Cancer Clinic and Trinity Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kirsti's memory may be made to the , or the Trinity Hospice at Overlander.
Condolences may be expressed to the family from
www.myalternatives.ca
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 8, 2019