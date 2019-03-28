Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kum-Pui Ma. View Sign

On March 22, 2019, Mr. Kum-Pui Ma passed away peacefully at his home in Kamloops at the age of 92 years. Survived by his loving wife Chow Chung- Tai, daughter Sally (Sam) of Kamloops and son Jason (Agnes) of Kamloops. Along with four grandchildren Wesley, Vienna, Naomi and Ophelia.



Kum Pui moved from Hong Kong to Kamloops in 1988. He has lived fully with his wife Chung Tai and family while working in the restaurant industry until his retirement in Kamloops. He enjoyed his daily routine of a morning bus ride, rain or shine to A&W for breakfast, Y.M.C.A. for his daily exercise and lunch downtown. He met a lot of great new friends in Kamloops even with his minimal English, "Hi and Bye". He is well known to the people who know him by "Mr. Ma". His kindness and smile are well known to those who met him. Our family would like to thank all the bus drivers who have gone above and beyond for him.



A special thank you from the family to the nurses who have helped him and the family through some difficult times.



Visitation will be held on April 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Schoening Funeral Service Chapel. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery.



Online condolences may be made at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

513 Seymour Street

Kamloops , BC V2C2G8

