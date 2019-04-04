Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kvetoslav "John" Erman. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, of Kvetoslav "John" Erman on March 2, 2019, at the age of 89.



John was born in Radostin, Czechoslovakia and escaped to Canada in 1951. He first set down roots in Edmonton, where he met Vera, who would soon become his wife. Together they moved throughout BC with John, a talented carpenter, being involved in a variety of construction projects ranging from bridges to mills, and finally homes. He was proud of his time in the military, attending the Royal Canadian School of Military Engineering in Chilliwack from 1958 to 1961.



John and Vera settled in Kamloops in 1964 and would become longtime residents of the North Shore. John continued to work in construction, though later shifted careers and worked at the Tranquille Institution until his retirement in 1984. He loved tending his garden at "the house on Ord Road", particularly the roses and fruit trees. He also enjoyed pickling the bountiful produce they grew. Eventually, John and Vera relocated to Clearwater Avenue, and after Vera's passing John moved to Library Square. John is often recognized from his walks along the Thompson River, wearing his favourite hats and documenting his outings with his camera. He was passionate about photography, especially blossoms, and enjoyed discussing hockey, enthusiastically following the Kamloops Blazers. He was a wonderful neighbour and friend to many.



John was predeceased by Vera in 2004. He is survived by cousin Eva Plachy of Whistler and was a beloved "Uncle" to Lenka Hennessey and Paula Plachy. In the Czech Republic, his surviving family includes siblings Marie Kopecka, Bohumila Danielova, and Josef Kasal, as well as step-son, Jan Peremsky. John was predeceased by his sister Irena Loubkova. He will be dearly missed by his extended family in the Czech Republic, Germany and California.



John will be lovingly remembered for his respectful, kind and gentle nature, his incredible passion for numbers, as well as, his fierce independence. Our thanks to the caring staff of Ponderosa Lodge, Chartwell and Royal Inland Hospital.



There will be no service by request. Cremation entrusted to Schoenings Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army.



We'll miss you, Kveto! It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, of Kvetoslav "John" Erman on March 2, 2019, at the age of 89.John was born in Radostin, Czechoslovakia and escaped to Canada in 1951. He first set down roots in Edmonton, where he met Vera, who would soon become his wife. Together they moved throughout BC with John, a talented carpenter, being involved in a variety of construction projects ranging from bridges to mills, and finally homes. He was proud of his time in the military, attending the Royal Canadian School of Military Engineering in Chilliwack from 1958 to 1961.John and Vera settled in Kamloops in 1964 and would become longtime residents of the North Shore. John continued to work in construction, though later shifted careers and worked at the Tranquille Institution until his retirement in 1984. He loved tending his garden at "the house on Ord Road", particularly the roses and fruit trees. He also enjoyed pickling the bountiful produce they grew. Eventually, John and Vera relocated to Clearwater Avenue, and after Vera's passing John moved to Library Square. John is often recognized from his walks along the Thompson River, wearing his favourite hats and documenting his outings with his camera. He was passionate about photography, especially blossoms, and enjoyed discussing hockey, enthusiastically following the Kamloops Blazers. He was a wonderful neighbour and friend to many.John was predeceased by Vera in 2004. He is survived by cousin Eva Plachy of Whistler and was a beloved "Uncle" to Lenka Hennessey and Paula Plachy. In the Czech Republic, his surviving family includes siblings Marie Kopecka, Bohumila Danielova, and Josef Kasal, as well as step-son, Jan Peremsky. John was predeceased by his sister Irena Loubkova. He will be dearly missed by his extended family in the Czech Republic, Germany and California.John will be lovingly remembered for his respectful, kind and gentle nature, his incredible passion for numbers, as well as, his fierce independence. Our thanks to the caring staff of Ponderosa Lodge, Chartwell and Royal Inland Hospital.There will be no service by request. Cremation entrusted to Schoenings Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army.We'll miss you, Kveto! Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close