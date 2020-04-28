Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Campbell. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

Larry Campbell passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by Holly (née Hannigan) his loving wife of 40 years; children Brent (Sandra), Erin (Bruce) Hobkirk, Andrea (Cameron) Falt, Scott (Michele Logan), Ian and Lachlan; grandchildren Christopher Campbell, Hayley Campbell, Hanna Falt, Allison Hobkirk, Connor Falt and Jennifer Hobkirk; brothers Danny (Karen Bunting) and Murray; aunt Eileen Lockwood; niece Brianna (Chris Markle) Campbell; nephew Kieran Campbell and many cousins. He was predeceased by his first wife, Gail (née Anderson) in 1978.



Larry was born in Calgary and spent his early childhood in Cremona and Carstairs, Alberta. In 1946, his family moved to Namu, a fishing village on the BC coast, where his father managed the BC Packers store. Hardly a day passed that Larry did not reminisce about his days in Namu. Schooling there was offered only to Grade 8 so Larry travelled by Union Steamship to Vancouver to attend Prince of Wales high school. After graduating from UBC in 1960, Larry and Gail moved to Prince George where he articled for his CA. They then moved to Fort St. James where Larry managed Park Brothers Sawmill. In 1967 Kamloops called; they settled in Brocklehurst and Larry started Campbell and Company Chartered Accountants. Larry soon fell in love with ranching and in 1969 he and Gail purchased property in Robbins Range and began to establish his beloved Buse Creek Ranch where he has lived since 1972.



The ranch has served as a gathering place over the years; Larry and Holly have enjoyed sharing their "piece of heaven" with family and friends.



Larry believed in giving back to his community. He served as President of Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, President of Kamloops Stockmen's Association, President of BC Cattlemen's Association, Vice President of BC Livestock Producers Association, Vice President of BC Federation of Agriculture, Chairman of Canadian Farm Business Management Council. He travelled to Europe twice with the Canadian delegation to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade for Agriculture. He was a founding director of Community Futures Thompson Country and served for 10 years on the board of the Farm and Ranch Safety and Health Association. In 2005, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia recognized Larry with a fellowship for his distinction and exceptional service to his profession. He was proud to be a lifelong Liberal and made many friends in the Liberal Party of Canada.



Heartfelt thanks to NP Navy Sahota, Dr. Ceclia Jonker, Dr. Bradley Proctor, pharmacist Chris Cameron, nurses and staff on 7-North at RIH, the Ambulatory Nursing Clinic, and the IHA Palliative Care Team. We will be forever grateful for our amazing medical system.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it will be safe for us all to come together. If desired, please consider a memorial donation to Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.



Condolences may be expressed at:

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com Larry Campbell passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by Holly (née Hannigan) his loving wife of 40 years; children Brent (Sandra), Erin (Bruce) Hobkirk, Andrea (Cameron) Falt, Scott (Michele Logan), Ian and Lachlan; grandchildren Christopher Campbell, Hayley Campbell, Hanna Falt, Allison Hobkirk, Connor Falt and Jennifer Hobkirk; brothers Danny (Karen Bunting) and Murray; aunt Eileen Lockwood; niece Brianna (Chris Markle) Campbell; nephew Kieran Campbell and many cousins. He was predeceased by his first wife, Gail (née Anderson) in 1978.Larry was born in Calgary and spent his early childhood in Cremona and Carstairs, Alberta. In 1946, his family moved to Namu, a fishing village on the BC coast, where his father managed the BC Packers store. Hardly a day passed that Larry did not reminisce about his days in Namu. Schooling there was offered only to Grade 8 so Larry travelled by Union Steamship to Vancouver to attend Prince of Wales high school. After graduating from UBC in 1960, Larry and Gail moved to Prince George where he articled for his CA. They then moved to Fort St. James where Larry managed Park Brothers Sawmill. In 1967 Kamloops called; they settled in Brocklehurst and Larry started Campbell and Company Chartered Accountants. Larry soon fell in love with ranching and in 1969 he and Gail purchased property in Robbins Range and began to establish his beloved Buse Creek Ranch where he has lived since 1972.The ranch has served as a gathering place over the years; Larry and Holly have enjoyed sharing their "piece of heaven" with family and friends.Larry believed in giving back to his community. He served as President of Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, President of Kamloops Stockmen's Association, President of BC Cattlemen's Association, Vice President of BC Livestock Producers Association, Vice President of BC Federation of Agriculture, Chairman of Canadian Farm Business Management Council. He travelled to Europe twice with the Canadian delegation to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade for Agriculture. He was a founding director of Community Futures Thompson Country and served for 10 years on the board of the Farm and Ranch Safety and Health Association. In 2005, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia recognized Larry with a fellowship for his distinction and exceptional service to his profession. He was proud to be a lifelong Liberal and made many friends in the Liberal Party of Canada.Heartfelt thanks to NP Navy Sahota, Dr. Ceclia Jonker, Dr. Bradley Proctor, pharmacist Chris Cameron, nurses and staff on 7-North at RIH, the Ambulatory Nursing Clinic, and the IHA Palliative Care Team. We will be forever grateful for our amazing medical system.A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it will be safe for us all to come together. If desired, please consider a memorial donation to Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.Condolences may be expressed at: Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close