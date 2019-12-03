It's with love and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loving husband, father and grandfather Larry Gordon Neville of Kamloops, BC on October 12, 2019 at 75 years of age. Larry is survived by his loving wife Marlyn Neville, children Blaine (Donna) Neville of Burk's Falls, ON, Kathleen (Richard) Hall of Guelph, ON, Glen (Carolyn) Neville of Kamloops, BC, Jorge Mai (Terry) Kelly of Fort Saint John, BC, Sharyse Hunt of Fort Saint John, BC and Dustyne (Brenda) Hunt of Kamloops, BC. Also left to cherish Larry's memory are grandchildren Robyn, Erin, Megan, Kirsten, Dylan, Ethan, Josh, Jarrod, Steffyn, Myranda and Anna, five great-grandchildren and his siblings Brenda (Gordie) Franti, David (Kathleen) Neville and Sandra Oakley. Larry was predeceased by his mother Carmel Burke, father Gordon Neville and his brother Phil Neville.
Larry was born in Tillsonberg, ON on December 3, 1943. The family moved around a lot while he was growing up. Larry joined the Navy and saw many countries; he enjoyed talking about his experiences on board ship! When he left the Navy he had many different jobs, but finally signed with CP Rail. He remained an engineer with them for many years, until qualifying for early retirement in Kamloops. Larry had an avid love for fishing, camping and hunting. His warm, mischievous smile was contagious when he spoke of them! His favourite saying when stumped for words was "I'd rather be fishing!"
"I wish I'd known you sooner, so I could love you longer."
R.I.P. Beautiful Man.
