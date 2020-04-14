Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Patrick Bates. View Sign Obituary

Larry Patrick Bates of Kamloops, British Columbia passed away on Sunday, April 5,2020 at the age of 65 years old. After months of struggling with quadriplegia he died peacefully on his own terms at Royal Inland Hospital with his wife Ellen and son Michael by his side.



Larry was born March 14,1955 in Flin Flon, Manitoba to Stanley George and Irene Mary Hannah (Dufily) Bates. As a boy he lived within the city of Flin Flon but spent many happy years at the family cabin on Lake Athapapuskow.



As a young man he learned to work hard and take on whatever job was necessary to support himself. He worked at Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Company, a garage and helped his father with carpentry jobs among other things. Larry started his electrical ticket in Manitoba and completed it in Alberta where he found work as an electrician.



In 1977 Larry met Laurie Carey in Edmonton, their son Michael was born in 1979 and Larry and Laurie were married shortly after. The early years were difficult financially, Larry and Laurie made some tough choices in those days including leaving their home in Edmonton and moving to Logan Lake where Larry found work at the Highland Valley Copper mine, eventually working his way up to the position he retired from in 2017, General Foreman of the Electrical Department.



He is predeceased in death by his parents Stan and Irene (Dufily) Bates; his first wife Laurie (Carey) Bates who succumbed to cancer in March of 2005 and his brother Barry who passed away in 1998.



Larry met his wife Ellen in November of 2007 and they were married December of 2008. Both Larry and Ellen enjoyed riding their motorcycles, golfing and camping together. Larry was an introvert that loved to socialize, a man of few words but many friends. He cultivated many friends over his 65 years and he worked at staying in touch with most, it was not uncommon for him to pick up the telephone and call a friend or brother Ron.



Mr. Bates is survived by his loving wife Ellen (Hansell) Bates of Kamloops, BC, his son Michael Bates, daughter-in-law Danielle (Guillou) Bates, granddaughter McKinley and grandson Bareck of Logan Lake, BC, step-daughter Toni Anderson, son-in-law Mason Richard and grandsons Logan and Wyatt Richard of Fort McMurray, AB, step-son Taylor Anderson and his wife Drew (Stoney) Anderson of Grand Prairie, AB, sister Linda (Bates) Redman, brother-in-law Brian Redman, their son Jaron and daughter Jamie, sister Karen (Bates) Lachance, brother-in-law Brian Lachance and their daughters Courtney and Rochelle, brother Ron and sister-in-law Veronica (Carriere) Bates and their daughters Kayla and Brittany Bates. Fondly remembered by his many cousins, extended family as well as many wonderful friends.



Larry enjoyed hockey, music, golfing, woodworking, his garage nights with friends and he also had a love for vintage cars and trucks.



Larry was a tough guy with a soft spot for his pets. He was a strong, proud and good man. He is loved and will be missed by many!



A funeral service will be held at the Logan Lake Community Church, Reverend Steve Filyke presiding, date tentatively August 15, 2020. To be confirmed. Followed by the fist annual Larry Bates Memorial Golf Tournament to be held at the Meadow Creek Golf Course in Logan Lake. Larry Patrick Bates of Kamloops, British Columbia passed away on Sunday, April 5,2020 at the age of 65 years old. After months of struggling with quadriplegia he died peacefully on his own terms at Royal Inland Hospital with his wife Ellen and son Michael by his side.Larry was born March 14,1955 in Flin Flon, Manitoba to Stanley George and Irene Mary Hannah (Dufily) Bates. As a boy he lived within the city of Flin Flon but spent many happy years at the family cabin on Lake Athapapuskow.As a young man he learned to work hard and take on whatever job was necessary to support himself. He worked at Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Company, a garage and helped his father with carpentry jobs among other things. Larry started his electrical ticket in Manitoba and completed it in Alberta where he found work as an electrician.In 1977 Larry met Laurie Carey in Edmonton, their son Michael was born in 1979 and Larry and Laurie were married shortly after. The early years were difficult financially, Larry and Laurie made some tough choices in those days including leaving their home in Edmonton and moving to Logan Lake where Larry found work at the Highland Valley Copper mine, eventually working his way up to the position he retired from in 2017, General Foreman of the Electrical Department.He is predeceased in death by his parents Stan and Irene (Dufily) Bates; his first wife Laurie (Carey) Bates who succumbed to cancer in March of 2005 and his brother Barry who passed away in 1998.Larry met his wife Ellen in November of 2007 and they were married December of 2008. Both Larry and Ellen enjoyed riding their motorcycles, golfing and camping together. Larry was an introvert that loved to socialize, a man of few words but many friends. He cultivated many friends over his 65 years and he worked at staying in touch with most, it was not uncommon for him to pick up the telephone and call a friend or brother Ron.Mr. Bates is survived by his loving wife Ellen (Hansell) Bates of Kamloops, BC, his son Michael Bates, daughter-in-law Danielle (Guillou) Bates, granddaughter McKinley and grandson Bareck of Logan Lake, BC, step-daughter Toni Anderson, son-in-law Mason Richard and grandsons Logan and Wyatt Richard of Fort McMurray, AB, step-son Taylor Anderson and his wife Drew (Stoney) Anderson of Grand Prairie, AB, sister Linda (Bates) Redman, brother-in-law Brian Redman, their son Jaron and daughter Jamie, sister Karen (Bates) Lachance, brother-in-law Brian Lachance and their daughters Courtney and Rochelle, brother Ron and sister-in-law Veronica (Carriere) Bates and their daughters Kayla and Brittany Bates. Fondly remembered by his many cousins, extended family as well as many wonderful friends.Larry enjoyed hockey, music, golfing, woodworking, his garage nights with friends and he also had a love for vintage cars and trucks.Larry was a tough guy with a soft spot for his pets. He was a strong, proud and good man. He is loved and will be missed by many!A funeral service will be held at the Logan Lake Community Church, Reverend Steve Filyke presiding, date tentatively August 15, 2020. To be confirmed. Followed by the fist annual Larry Bates Memorial Golf Tournament to be held at the Meadow Creek Golf Course in Logan Lake. Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close