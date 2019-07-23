August 28, 1944 – July 13, 2019 Kamloops, BC
Taken too soon, Wayne was a beloved son, father, brother, husband, cousin, uncle and dear friend of many.
Electrician and life-long entrepreneur, he loved dogs, wildlife and visits with friends and family. His humour, sharp wit and no-nonsense life perspectives will be deeply missed.
An informal Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
For more information please email
[email protected]
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 23, 2019