Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Jayne Carroll. View Sign Obituary

With aching hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Laura. She was born in the early morning hours at the Queen Charlotte Hospital on Haida Gwaii; the precious daughter of Judy Ann Wilton and James Garry Carroll. Laura spent her first year in Juskatla, Haida Gwaii with her two brothers. For the next eight years she moved with our family to Powell River, Victoria and North Vancouver permanently settling in Kamloops in 1981. Laura attended Beatty Elementary at the end of grade three until progressing to Sahali Secondary and then graduating from KSS. She held a number of jobs during which she was a member in good standing with USW Local 898 and then CUPE Local 40. She attended the Thompson Rivers University graduating with a Bachelor degree in Social Work receiving the BSW Medal for excellence. Northern Health hired Laura immediately after graduation and posted her to work in their Mental Health Office in Queen Charlotte City. A year and a half later she was poached by an office manager in Terrace who was impressed by her work, hence her transfer to their Mental Health office where she happily worked until her illness prevented her from continuing. Her many clients were blessed with her knowledge and depth of caring for all facets of their lives. Unable to return to work, Laura moved to White Rock/ Surrey and after 1 1/2 years moved back to her home town of Kamloops.



She loved living in Terrace though and especially missed walking with her pet, Roxy, on the beautiful serene forest pathways close by her residence, truly enjoying the solitude of nature after a stressful day at work. In Kamloops, Pioneer Park soon became her favourite place; whenever she was able to, she would stop at the river bank and then walk the path to Riverside Park with her new little dog, Betty, enjoying the camaraderie with other like minded pet owners. Suffice it to say, Laura had a special soft spot for the elderly, lost and suffering souls and animals, especially small dogs. She enjoyed playing the piano, guitar and Dungeons & Dragons. She loved to research and she investigated a myriad of subjects both for her own interest and that of family/friends. Her favourite shows were Ted Talks, Game of Thrones, Netflix series like This Is Us, new movies and comedian sets. Laura really cared about her neighbours and spent hours working to help. She was an important and tireless advocate on her Strata Council and her insights and support will be sorely missed. Her illness didn't curb her ability to find and create humour in any situation or laugh infectiously. Laura's forte was her willingness to really listen, empathize and offer her expertise and help to those who needed it.



Laura will be deeply missed by her family, close friends, co-workers and all those who had the pleasure of knowing her keen intelligence, empathetic heart, genuine kindness and untold generosity. She was humble and easy going yet when called for she fiercely stood up for what was right and just. She lived her life with gratitude, put everyone's best interest above her own and loved unconditionally.



Laura leaves behind her parents, her brothers and sisters-in-law Daniel Carroll (Denise McCabe), Michael Carroll (Debra), Shane Carroll, step-sister Jodi Lymburner, nieces Miranda, Maria and Piper, nephew Alex, many caring aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her step-father Terry Wilton, grandparents David and Helen Magee and Bob and Florence Carroll of Squamish, BC , aunt Sandi Crowley, uncle Victor Didier, step-brother Sam Lymburner, her special friend Davey and her beloved little dog, Roxy.



Our family would like to thank Erin and MaryAnn at Drake Cremation & Funeral Services for their kind and helpful assistance in making the final arrangements for our loved one, as well as all our family and friends who have offered their condolences through hugs, kind words, phone calls, cards and flowers. Laura valued her privacy and in keeping with her wishes there will be no public service.



May our sweet Laura rest in peace.



Condolences may be sent to the family at With aching hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Laura. She was born in the early morning hours at the Queen Charlotte Hospital on Haida Gwaii; the precious daughter of Judy Ann Wilton and James Garry Carroll. Laura spent her first year in Juskatla, Haida Gwaii with her two brothers. For the next eight years she moved with our family to Powell River, Victoria and North Vancouver permanently settling in Kamloops in 1981. Laura attended Beatty Elementary at the end of grade three until progressing to Sahali Secondary and then graduating from KSS. She held a number of jobs during which she was a member in good standing with USW Local 898 and then CUPE Local 40. She attended the Thompson Rivers University graduating with a Bachelor degree in Social Work receiving the BSW Medal for excellence. Northern Health hired Laura immediately after graduation and posted her to work in their Mental Health Office in Queen Charlotte City. A year and a half later she was poached by an office manager in Terrace who was impressed by her work, hence her transfer to their Mental Health office where she happily worked until her illness prevented her from continuing. Her many clients were blessed with her knowledge and depth of caring for all facets of their lives. Unable to return to work, Laura moved to White Rock/ Surrey and after 1 1/2 years moved back to her home town of Kamloops.She loved living in Terrace though and especially missed walking with her pet, Roxy, on the beautiful serene forest pathways close by her residence, truly enjoying the solitude of nature after a stressful day at work. In Kamloops, Pioneer Park soon became her favourite place; whenever she was able to, she would stop at the river bank and then walk the path to Riverside Park with her new little dog, Betty, enjoying the camaraderie with other like minded pet owners. Suffice it to say, Laura had a special soft spot for the elderly, lost and suffering souls and animals, especially small dogs. She enjoyed playing the piano, guitar and Dungeons & Dragons. She loved to research and she investigated a myriad of subjects both for her own interest and that of family/friends. Her favourite shows were Ted Talks, Game of Thrones, Netflix series like This Is Us, new movies and comedian sets. Laura really cared about her neighbours and spent hours working to help. She was an important and tireless advocate on her Strata Council and her insights and support will be sorely missed. Her illness didn't curb her ability to find and create humour in any situation or laugh infectiously. Laura's forte was her willingness to really listen, empathize and offer her expertise and help to those who needed it.Laura will be deeply missed by her family, close friends, co-workers and all those who had the pleasure of knowing her keen intelligence, empathetic heart, genuine kindness and untold generosity. She was humble and easy going yet when called for she fiercely stood up for what was right and just. She lived her life with gratitude, put everyone's best interest above her own and loved unconditionally.Laura leaves behind her parents, her brothers and sisters-in-law Daniel Carroll (Denise McCabe), Michael Carroll (Debra), Shane Carroll, step-sister Jodi Lymburner, nieces Miranda, Maria and Piper, nephew Alex, many caring aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her step-father Terry Wilton, grandparents David and Helen Magee and Bob and Florence Carroll of Squamish, BC , aunt Sandi Crowley, uncle Victor Didier, step-brother Sam Lymburner, her special friend Davey and her beloved little dog, Roxy.Our family would like to thank Erin and MaryAnn at Drake Cremation & Funeral Services for their kind and helpful assistance in making the final arrangements for our loved one, as well as all our family and friends who have offered their condolences through hugs, kind words, phone calls, cards and flowers. Laura valued her privacy and in keeping with her wishes there will be no public service.May our sweet Laura rest in peace.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close