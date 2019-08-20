1953 – 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Loretta "Laura" Josephine LaSaga on August 12, 2019 with her family by her side. Laura was predeceased by her parents Augustus and Mary Power, her brother Martin Power and her sister-in-law Minnie Power.
Laura is survived by her loving husband Clement LaSaga, her children Stephanie Power, Robert (Nickie) LaSaga, Stephen LaSaga, Philip (Sarah) LaSaga, eight grandchildren Christopher, Natasha, Dayna, Sydney, Julianna, Joshua, Lily, Claire and three great-grandchildren Kade, Adalyn and Ava. She is also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Laura will be missed by all of her friends, family, step-grandchildren and foster children that she has touched throughout her life.
Laura was born in Cornerbrook, Newfoundland in 1953. In 1977, she moved to Prince Rupert, BC, however she always considered Newfoundland to be her home. Her greatest joy was her family and the bonds she created with the people in her life through quilting, knitting, cooking, listening to her favourite songs, socializing and travelling.
Her authentic personality will be deeply missed by all of us.
There will be no funeral ceremony, as per Laura's request. Celebration of Life to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura's memory may be made to the or the Trinity Hospice at Overlander.
