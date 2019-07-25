Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Lee Zenowski. View Sign Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Laura Lee Zenowski on

July 15, 2019 in her Vancouver home. She was born in Kamloops on June 30, 1979. Laura will be most lovingly remembered by her daughter Isabel.



Laura is survived by her father Michael Zenowski and step-mother Angela, grandparents Andrew and Gina Klypak, step-father Ramey Campbell and her brothers Jason Zenowski (Lisa), Nicholas Zenowski, Sean Campbell (Shawna) sand sisters Samantha Zenowski and Kassia Campbell.



She was predeceased by her mother Leslie (Lee) Campbell, grandparents Lorne Bigland, Marlene and William Zenowski and her brother Blair Campbell.



Laura graduated in 2003 as an LPN and spent her nursing career working with paraplegic and quadriplegic patients in home care.



A Celebration of her Life will be held at the Vancouver Racquets Club, 4867 Ontario Street, Vancouver, BC on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

