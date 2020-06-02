Lavinia (Vene) Cooper of Kamloops passed away on May 11, 2020 at 77 years of age.
She is survived by her loving husband Gordon Cooper, her children Bob (Brenda) Cooper of Kamloops, Sharlene (Bernie) Cooper of Kamloops and David (Diane) Cooper of Vancouver, her grandchildren Jesse, Alicia, Kali, Sara, Patience, Legend, Honestii, Love and Knight and her great-grandchildren Jaxon, Story, Kai, Mia and Tia. She also leaves behind her siblings Linda, Gerald, Baxter, Donna, Nelson and Garry.
She was predeceased by her first born child Berdina Cooper.
Lavinia was born in Newfoundland on May 29, 1942 to Joseph and Ann Pelley. She married Gordon Cooper on July 3, 1959 at the age of 17. After losing her first-born daughter to pneumonia she was blessed with three other children. In 1972, the family drove across Canada to settle in Williams Lake, BC where she enjoyed being a wife and mother. The family eventually moved and settled in Kamloops, BC, where mom made many friends and enjoyed life.
Her grandchildren will remember her fondly for the many camping trips her and papa endured during their childhoods. She will also be remembered for her wonderful baked bread, amazing canned goods, and beautiful knitted blankets. Grandma was always there when you needed her, to give you a big squeeze, or a cheek pinch.
A special thanks to the staff at Ponderosa Lodge for the excellent care and their kind hearts.
Service to follow when restrictions allow for larger gatherings.
Please email sharlenecooper@hotmail.ca to be notified of date.
Memorial donations may be made to: Ponderosa Lodge, 425 Columbia Street, Kamloops, BC V2C 2T4 in memory Lavinia.
She is survived by her loving husband Gordon Cooper, her children Bob (Brenda) Cooper of Kamloops, Sharlene (Bernie) Cooper of Kamloops and David (Diane) Cooper of Vancouver, her grandchildren Jesse, Alicia, Kali, Sara, Patience, Legend, Honestii, Love and Knight and her great-grandchildren Jaxon, Story, Kai, Mia and Tia. She also leaves behind her siblings Linda, Gerald, Baxter, Donna, Nelson and Garry.
She was predeceased by her first born child Berdina Cooper.
Lavinia was born in Newfoundland on May 29, 1942 to Joseph and Ann Pelley. She married Gordon Cooper on July 3, 1959 at the age of 17. After losing her first-born daughter to pneumonia she was blessed with three other children. In 1972, the family drove across Canada to settle in Williams Lake, BC where she enjoyed being a wife and mother. The family eventually moved and settled in Kamloops, BC, where mom made many friends and enjoyed life.
Her grandchildren will remember her fondly for the many camping trips her and papa endured during their childhoods. She will also be remembered for her wonderful baked bread, amazing canned goods, and beautiful knitted blankets. Grandma was always there when you needed her, to give you a big squeeze, or a cheek pinch.
A special thanks to the staff at Ponderosa Lodge for the excellent care and their kind hearts.
Service to follow when restrictions allow for larger gatherings.
Please email sharlenecooper@hotmail.ca to be notified of date.
Memorial donations may be made to: Ponderosa Lodge, 425 Columbia Street, Kamloops, BC V2C 2T4 in memory Lavinia.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.