Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence “Tex” Edward Herman Benson. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

We are sad to announce the passing of Lawrence "Tex" Edward Herman Benson of Knutsford, BC who passed away on July 20, 2019 at the age of 68.



He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Lilly Billy-Benson and his children Lee (Sherry), Jamie, Megan (John) and his special gifts, his grandchildren Emily, Jade, Jordan and Adaline. He is also survived by his sister Shirley Ballum of Prince George, BC and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.



He was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Marjorie (Billie) Benson.

Tex was born in Quesnel, BC and lived in Williams Lake and 140 Mile House until he moved to Kamloops in the early 80s which he then called home. Tex worked in a variety of professions, most recently as a truck driver, but also included railway worker, sawmill worker, taxi driver, bike shop assistant, ranch hand and construction.



Tex started riding motorcycles at an early age and often shared with others that he would be able to ride from Williams Lake to Kamloops and only see one other motorcycle.

This life style he chose brought him many close relationships with lots of wonderful people which brought him great joy in his life.



Lawrence was a young boy at the age of 4 years old when he and his dad and mom would come up from the south to visit in Prince George and his sister would snatch him up to spend some time with her "Little Tex" before they would head out to his aunt's ranch to ride his little black pony, Smokey.



Lawrence spent some time in Army Cadets and attended many horse racing meets with his very successful jockey dad and his mom.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops, BC to gather together and honour the life of Tex Benson. There will be a Memorial Ride to follow for anyone who wishes to attend.



We would like to send special thanks to the Kamloops Cancer Clinic and various other departments of the Royal Inland Hospital and those who have supported us.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kamloops Cancer Clinic at Royal Inland Hospital.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from We are sad to announce the passing of Lawrence "Tex" Edward Herman Benson of Knutsford, BC who passed away on July 20, 2019 at the age of 68.He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Lilly Billy-Benson and his children Lee (Sherry), Jamie, Megan (John) and his special gifts, his grandchildren Emily, Jade, Jordan and Adaline. He is also survived by his sister Shirley Ballum of Prince George, BC and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.He was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Marjorie (Billie) Benson.Tex was born in Quesnel, BC and lived in Williams Lake and 140 Mile House until he moved to Kamloops in the early 80s which he then called home. Tex worked in a variety of professions, most recently as a truck driver, but also included railway worker, sawmill worker, taxi driver, bike shop assistant, ranch hand and construction.Tex started riding motorcycles at an early age and often shared with others that he would be able to ride from Williams Lake to Kamloops and only see one other motorcycle.This life style he chose brought him many close relationships with lots of wonderful people which brought him great joy in his life.Lawrence was a young boy at the age of 4 years old when he and his dad and mom would come up from the south to visit in Prince George and his sister would snatch him up to spend some time with her "Little Tex" before they would head out to his aunt's ranch to ride his little black pony, Smokey.Lawrence spent some time in Army Cadets and attended many horse racing meets with his very successful jockey dad and his mom.A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops, BC to gather together and honour the life of Tex Benson. There will be a Memorial Ride to follow for anyone who wishes to attend.We would like to send special thanks to the Kamloops Cancer Clinic and various other departments of the Royal Inland Hospital and those who have supported us.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kamloops Cancer Clinic at Royal Inland Hospital.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com Published in Kamloops This Week on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close