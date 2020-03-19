Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Philip "Larry" Ritchey. View Sign Obituary

Lawrence (Larry) Philip Ritchey was born July 5, 1924, in Rutland, BC, the second of eight children born to Cecil and Winnifred Ritchey.



Lawrence was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Carrol (Hinton) Ritchey, his parents Cecil and Winnifred, his older sister Helen, younger brothers Chester, Bob, Milton and Bud, his daughter-in-law Joan, and his step-grandson Ryan.



Larry is survived by his sons Greg (Janet) and Grant (Fran), his sister Margaret Allen and his brother Richard (Marj), two grandchildren Gordon and David, his step-granddaughter Erin Dolmage, and three great-grandchildren Niamh, Max and India. Larry will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.



Larry began his working career as a youngster picking fruit in the orchards surrounding Kelowna. He served in the Armed Forces towards the end of WWII, then returned to Kelowna where he married Carrol Hinton in 1947. Larry worked at Lipsett Motors in Kelowna, then at the Copper Mountain mine in Princeton, and then began his logging career with his father Cecil in Barriere. Logging remained Larry's occupation for most of the rest of his working life, moving his family to work locations in Lumby, Arrow Park and Fauquier. Larry's health became such that logging was no longer a viable option and in 1974 he sold his logging truck and moved to Kamloops to begin a career as a road salesman for the parts department of a local Ford dealership. When Larry retired golfing became his passion.



In 2004 Larry lost his beloved wife Carrol, and due to a bad back he was also no longer able to play golf. Morning coffee at the mall with his buddies became an important part of Larry's life. For the last few years of his life Larry was able to maintain his independence at home with the generous assistance of Veteran's Affairs, and he lived in his own home until January 2020.



Larry passed away on March 16, 2020.



A celebration of life for Larry will be arranged at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kamloops Hospice.



