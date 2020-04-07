Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Douglas Stalker. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

The family of Lee Douglas Stalker are deeply saddened to announce his sudden and unexpected passing on March 30, 2020. Born in Stoughton/Heward, SK on November 1, 1944 to James Stalker and Violett May Stalker.



He was predeceased by his father in 1986 and an infant nephew. He will be forever mourned by his wife Patricia Stalker, daughters Lisa (Randall Jonasson) Steiger (her mother Ann Stalker), Christine (Dustin) Savage of Kamloops, BC; son James Stalker of Sun Peaks, BC; grandson Juaren Lee Steiger (and his father Marius Steiger of Kamloops) of Kingston, ON; and four granddaughters Ivy James Savage, Clementine Marie Savage, Estelle Katherine Savage, and baby Marigold Lee Savage. Also his granddog Tucker Stalker as well as his little dog Chiquita. Also left to mourn are his mother Violett Stalker of Saskatoon, SK who recently celebrated her 100th birthday; sisters Patricia (Gerry) Bader of High River, AB, Lynn (Stan) Ward of Oak Lake Beach Resort, MB, Vonne (Bob) Macpherson of Aberdeen, SK, Dr. Penny Stalker (Ken) Coutu of Saskatoon, SK; his sisters-in-law Glenda Schiiler of Sorrento, BC, and Roberta (Bob) Melander of Kamloops, BC; and his numerous nieces, nephews and cousins he kept in touch with via Facebook. He dearly loved and was proud of all of his family. He was also predeceased by his in-laws Robert and Doreen Kilgore of Yak, BC and his BFF Clayton Russell of Heward, SK.



As a youth Lee loved horses. He would often spend the days riding with his sisters to neighbouring farms, and in the spring and fall enjoyed riding his horse "Prince" to school. His sister Lynn recalls how Prince was known to lull Lee into believing he would behave and would then proceed to toss him off - some swearing ensued! Lee also loved cars. His first one was a Model A, but his pride and joy was a blue Chevelle Malibu.



After leaving school in 1963 Lee worked for a drywall company for the summer. He lived in Estevan for a while and attended STI to study Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. In his younger years Lee was a skilled athlete and won many championships. He was the Provincial Pole Vaulting Champion of Arcola, SK in 1963, and participated in track and field, hockey, curling, football, etc. As a young man he became an adventurous downhill skier at a variety of resorts with Sun Peaks as his main hill. Lee worked hard all summer and enjoyed skiing with the family for some winter recreation. He had the best set of golf clubs money could buy (and a wicked slice). Lee and Patricia were season ticket holders to the Kamloops Blazers for 15+ years and he always had an opinion about the refs.



In 1986, Lee obtained his private pilot's licence for light aircraft and later obtained his commercial pilot's licence. He was active in the Kamloops Flying Club, Kamloops Air Search and Rescue, and PEP Air Kamloops. If there are any other flying organizations then he was probably a part of those as well. He loved flying his Cessna 172 'Fox Indy Yankee Bravo' second only to his family, we believe.



Also left to mourn are the members of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church where he served in music ministry, as a council member, relief bible study teacher and lay preacher, and he was even known to lend a hand in the kitchen making pancakes and egg-in-a-hole. He had a strong Christian faith and was always eager to share.



He enjoyed his winter vacations down South - especially in Puerto Vallarta. He got a kick out of saying, "Oh you got your wife chocolates for Valentines? I bring mine to Mexico every year...that's pretty good, right?"



He will be missed by many in the community as the owner/operator of Advanced Air Conditioning Heating and Refrigeration Inc. and previously with J. Walsh & Sons. He worked in the trade for 56 years and many clients became friends.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the Kamloops Food Bank, Salvation Army, or the charity of your choice.



His family would love to hear your stories or memories about Lee. Please email them to:



A celebration of life will be held summer 2020.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home

