It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lee in the early hours of Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home.Lee was predeceased by both parents, Rino (1971) and Marcella (2009).Lovingly remembered by his wife Arlene of 49 years and his children Jason (Kim), Tanya (Wes) and Amanda (Chad). Nonno will always be remembered by his grandchildren Ryan, Ashleigh, Emilia, Dominic, Gabriel and Sofia. Lee is survived by his sister Alida (Howard) and his nephew Trevor and niece Cindy. Lee leaves behind his walking buddy Bandit to continue on their journeys. Lee also leaves behind numerous loved ones in the Kootenays.Born May 2, 1946 in Castions di Zoppola, Italy shortly after the end of WWII. Lee came to Canada, arriving at Pier 21 in Halifax, to travel across Canada with his mother and sister to meet his father in Fruitvale to start their lives in Canada.Lee began his career with BC Parks at Champion Lake, where he continued to work for the province building many of the provincial parks that so many people love. Lee retired at the age of 55, after completing the expansion at Monck Park.Lee was an avid sports fan with his grandchildren being his favourites to watch. Lee never missed a game that his grandchildren were in, he was often double booked for an appearance. Lee passed on his love of sports to his children and grandchildren.Coach spent numerous years behind the bench with minor hockey in Kamloops. Some of his fondest memories come from his time spent in the rink and the many friendships that came with it. Coach had many fond memories from the boys that he coached over the years. He was always happy to run into a former player and see how they were doing.Lee, (known as Lidio) was a longtime member of the Colombo Hall here in Kamloops. He spent many nights serving at the bar with his good friends, where he had many laughs. Lee enjoyed spending time at the hall where he was able to enjoy his culture and heritage.We are extremely grateful to the Kamloops Fire Department, BC Paramedics and RCMP for their support and help that they provided.Thank you to Father Andreas for coming in our time of need. Thank you to OLPH Church and Schoening Funeral Service for your kindness and compassion.A Church Service will occur on Friday, June 19, 2020. Due to Covid-19 limitations, the church is limited to 40 guests."I pray that my Nonno has a great life in Heaven and that he is safe.I want him to know that we love him.I hope he is happy to see his family and friends."(Amen)By EmiliaIn lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a charity of your choice.