Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leigh Ralph Archibald. View Sign Obituary

September 19, 1934 – October 28, 2019



It is with great sadness that the family of Leigh Archibald announces his passing at RIH on October 28, 2019 at the age of 85. He peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family.



Leigh is survived by his daughter Jackie (Brian) of Kamloops, BC, granddaughters Shauna (Cory) of Kamloops, BC and Amanda of Victoria, BC, great-grandchildren Layne, Connor and Henley of Kamloops, BC.



He also leaves to mourn his niece Sharon of Edmonton and nephews Joel (Kelly) of Teulon and Dean (Susan) of Saskatoon and their families.



Leigh was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years Lorraine in 2018, parents Maude Ellen (Nellie) and Walter Ross, his brother Hugh, sister-in-law Marg and niece Sandy, his brothers-in-law Les (Kay) and Lionel (Faye) and sister-in-law Vivian (Elmer).



Leigh was always a huge part of his daughter's life and later on, his son-in-law's and grandchildren. He loved being a great-grandfather to three amazing kids. His eyes would light up whenever they were around.



Dad spent a lifetime building memories with his family and dear friends.



He loved to go to the casino, playing skipbo with Pat and Barb, going fishing and camping with family and spending time with his furry friends Rambo and Teeka.



The family would like to express heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the nurses and doctors of 5-South at RIH who went above and beyond in their care of dad. We would also like to send a huge thank you to the nurses and staff at The Hamlets, both in the Assisted Living area and the D2 staff for their exceptional care of dad. Special thanks also to Dr. Cribb and Dianne for their support and care.



As to Leigh's wishes there will be no formal service. The family would like to thank all the family and friends who made Leigh's life so full.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , the or a charity of the donor's choice.



Condolences may be sent to the family at September 19, 1934 – October 28, 2019It is with great sadness that the family of Leigh Archibald announces his passing at RIH on October 28, 2019 at the age of 85. He peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family.Leigh is survived by his daughter Jackie (Brian) of Kamloops, BC, granddaughters Shauna (Cory) of Kamloops, BC and Amanda of Victoria, BC, great-grandchildren Layne, Connor and Henley of Kamloops, BC.He also leaves to mourn his niece Sharon of Edmonton and nephews Joel (Kelly) of Teulon and Dean (Susan) of Saskatoon and their families.Leigh was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years Lorraine in 2018, parents Maude Ellen (Nellie) and Walter Ross, his brother Hugh, sister-in-law Marg and niece Sandy, his brothers-in-law Les (Kay) and Lionel (Faye) and sister-in-law Vivian (Elmer).Leigh was always a huge part of his daughter's life and later on, his son-in-law's and grandchildren. He loved being a great-grandfather to three amazing kids. His eyes would light up whenever they were around.Dad spent a lifetime building memories with his family and dear friends.He loved to go to the casino, playing skipbo with Pat and Barb, going fishing and camping with family and spending time with his furry friends Rambo and Teeka.The family would like to express heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the nurses and doctors of 5-South at RIH who went above and beyond in their care of dad. We would also like to send a huge thank you to the nurses and staff at The Hamlets, both in the Assisted Living area and the D2 staff for their exceptional care of dad. Special thanks also to Dr. Cribb and Dianne for their support and care.As to Leigh's wishes there will be no formal service. The family would like to thank all the family and friends who made Leigh's life so full.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , the or a charity of the donor's choice.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.