September 11, 1928 - August 20, 2019



It is with great sadness we announce that Lenore Gordon passed away on August 20, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer at the age of 90.



Survived by her daughter Susan (Ron) Bestward, grandchildren Kelly (Paul), great-granddaughter Olivia, Paul (Christina), son Steve, sister Gloria along with niece Sandy and nephew Kirk and brother Doug.



Predeceased by her parents, two husbands Keith and Bill and son Len.



Mom retired from the Kamloops School District in 1989 and spent her retirement golfing, travelling and crafting.



Mom was our rock and she will be greatly missed by her family.



As requested there will be no service. Lenore's wish is that you raise a glass of bubbly in her memory.



Thank you to the Kamloops Palliative nurses and the staff at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice House for your care and compassion.



