It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Leo Quirin Loehr announce his passing on July 26, 2019 in Kamloops, BC at the age of 89 years.



Leo was born in Humboldt, Saskatchewan on June 10, 1930 to parents Quirin John Loehr and Agnes Mary (née Kopp).



Survived by his loving wife and best friend of 59 years Joan Patricia (née Piper) Loehr, children Geoffrey (Nicole), Regan (Shelly), Kent, Joel, Jarett (Patricia), Mary (Kleo), grandchildren Tyler, Brandon (Andrea), Kaleena (Joseph), Kyle, Olivia, Hermione, Ava, Sophia, Isabel, Nikolas, Annella, Paulina, James, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, brother-in-law Ted (Rolande) Piper and sister-in-law Linda Edwardson.



Predeceased by his parents Quirin and Agnes, as well as his siblings Fr. Phillip, Eugene, Gerald, Annie, Margaret, Helen, Monica and Genevieve.



Leo moved to Kamloops in the early 1950s and met the love of his life soon after. They married on

January 9, 1960 and he was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather until his passing. Over their lifetime together, Leo and Joan owned numerous country properties throughout the region and some of his children's fondest memories include horseback riding, spending time outdoors and building tree forts with their father.



Leo lived his Catholic faith and raised his family with those teachings in mind. He was a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the men's choir. He spent many hours volunteering at St. Ann's Academy during his children's school years.



Throughout his life, Leo enjoyed bowling, placer mining, floor curling (especially in the BC Seniors' Games), trips to Reno, reading westerns, spending time with his horses and attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events, concerts and birthday parties. He was an avid Toronto Blue Jays fan and Kamloops Blazers enthusiast and season ticket holder. His love of hockey extended to coaching each of his son's teams for many years.



Leo was a family man to the end and recently celebrated his 89th birthday surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all live in the area. They were his greatest life achievement, and his eyes would light up when he saw them. Holiday and life events were a family affair in the Loehr family and Leo was always at the centre of these celebrations. The size of Leo's heart and generosity was a great reflection of the love of his family and his passing will leave a significant impact on all who knew him. His memory will live on within the hearts of his family and friends.



The family would like to thank Dr. Kraig Montalbetti for his care over the years and Father Fred Weisbeck for his ongoing support.



Prayers will be held at Holy Family Parish, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 7:00 pm and the Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 am at Holy Family Parish, located at 2797 Sunset Drive, Kamloops, BC.



In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations in Leo's memory can be made to the St. VIncent de Paul Society.



