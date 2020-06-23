It is with much sadness we announce the passing of Leona Maydaniuk on June17, 2020 at the age of 85 in Kamloops, BC.
Leona's beautiful and sincere smile attracted others to find she had a happy and gentle soul.
A wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Leona will be dearly missed. Rest assured, she is now happily smiling and enjoying herself with her daughter Gail and her mother, father and two brothers.
Tonight when you look up, don't think of them as stars, think of them as porch lights welcoming Leona to a place of forever love and happiness.
She is predeceased by her daughter Gail Brown, her grandson Garett Maydaniuk, her parents Mary and Nicholas Klym, and her brothers Edward (Eva) Klym and Lawrence (Rose) Klym.
She will be greatly missed by her husband Frank Maydaniuk, daughter Deborah (Floyd) Groeneveld, daughter Heather Toles, son Corey Maydaniuk, son-in-law Russel Brown, grandchildren Nicholas Maydaniuk, Allysa (Will) Leete, Tyson (Jacqui) Brown, and great-grandchild Reign Leete.
The family would like to thank Tara Hildebrand of the Alzheimer's Society of BC for the education and guidance through Leona's journey.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Pinegrove Care Centre in Kamloops who cared for Leona and made her last years so very happy. Your care and kindness made her time at Pinegrove joyful and fun, especially the dancing. May she always be smiling and dancing amongst the stars.
Should friends desire donations to the Alzheimer's Society of B.C. and/or Pinegrove Care Centre Recreation Department would be appreciated in Leona's memory.
Condolences may be expressed
to the family at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.