Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

With heavy hearts, we write to inform you that Leonard Jack Kelly passed away on July 31, 2019 in Victoria, BC at the age of 78.



Len was born on April 2, 1941 in Vancouver, BC, the fourth of five sons to James and Sarah Kelly. He joined the Navy at the age of 17, spending most of his years of service based out of Victoria. Len moved his family to Kamloops, BC in 1979, where he and his wife Rita raised their daughters and lived for the next 33 years. Len and Rita returned to Victoria in 2012.



Golf was a big part of Len's life, and he spent many happy hours on a multitude of courses, most notably Kamloops Golf and Country Club and Cedar Hill Golf Course. Bowling, fishing, playing darts, singing, card games, history and trivia were among Len's other interests and hobbies. He also thoroughly enjoyed spending time with the numerous people in his varied social networks.



Len is survived by his wife of 45 years Rita (née Scherr), daughters Christine (Blair) Surridge, Cathleen Kelly and Angela (Jeff) Bone, grandchildren Gavin, Owen, Elena, Greta, James, Erica, Asher, Russell and Marin. Len's large extended family and treasured friends will also miss his presence.



We would like to extend our deepest thanks to the staff and volunteers at Victoria Hospice. The care and compassion Len, family and friends were shown in the final months of his life were second to none.



A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 4040 Nelthorpe St., Victoria, BC.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Victoria Hospice are appreciated.



www.earthsoption.com

