Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leone Helen (Baum) Davies. View Sign Obituary

Our Mom was in a unique class of her own. Mom did typical home-maker and mommy responsibilities, yet she was not afraid to tackle any project she set her mind to. She took great delight in driving our boat (whether to catch a fish or pull a skier) and driving our motorhome - she had no fear! She drafted and designed the family home in the 80's and helped with any of the related build projects that she could.



Mom loved plants and had the green thumb to grow them, both inside the house and outside. She was very talented at beautifying the yard with landscaping, rockeries and water features. She loved many feathered and fuzzy creatures and couldn't resist bringing them home. Her passion for the ocean and beachcombing was very apparent as there was never a pretty rock that she didn't like - we usually had to make sure there was room in the trunk for it!



Her list of injuries and ailments over the past 30 years would have taken down a lesser woman long ago! But she was a tough German farm girl to the very end.



She was predeceased by her husband Phil Davies 10 years ago and is survived by her kids Keith (Elmira), Cathy (Terry), Mark (Trina), Sherry (Steve), along with her grandkids Terri (Brad), John (Aigerim) and Tom, her great- grandkids Jonathan and Rikki, as well as her three siblings.



We will miss you Mom!

Revelation 21:3,4 Our Mom was in a unique class of her own. Mom did typical home-maker and mommy responsibilities, yet she was not afraid to tackle any project she set her mind to. She took great delight in driving our boat (whether to catch a fish or pull a skier) and driving our motorhome - she had no fear! She drafted and designed the family home in the 80's and helped with any of the related build projects that she could.Mom loved plants and had the green thumb to grow them, both inside the house and outside. She was very talented at beautifying the yard with landscaping, rockeries and water features. She loved many feathered and fuzzy creatures and couldn't resist bringing them home. Her passion for the ocean and beachcombing was very apparent as there was never a pretty rock that she didn't like - we usually had to make sure there was room in the trunk for it!Her list of injuries and ailments over the past 30 years would have taken down a lesser woman long ago! But she was a tough German farm girl to the very end.She was predeceased by her husband Phil Davies 10 years ago and is survived by her kids Keith (Elmira), Cathy (Terry), Mark (Trina), Sherry (Steve), along with her grandkids Terri (Brad), John (Aigerim) and Tom, her great- grandkids Jonathan and Rikki, as well as her three siblings.We will miss you Mom!Revelation 21:3,4 Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close