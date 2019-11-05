November 24, 1948 - October 28, 2019
It is with sadness that we announce that Leora went to be with the Lord on Octiber 28, 2019 after becoming ill earlier this year. Since April, Leora had been in care at Eden Rest Home in Chilliwack, BC.
Leora is predeceased by her husband Stan Lane of Lloydminster, SK, her partner Peter Wheel of Blind Bay, BC, her parents Phil and Leona Muskett of Kamloops, BC and her brothers Robert and Brent Muskett.
She is survived and will be dearly missed by her sister Mildred Krohn (née Muskett) of Kamloops, BC and many nieces and nephews.
As an adult Leora was a deeply faithful Catholic and devoted much of her time to the C.W.L. in the different places she lived. Leora was also a member of the Royal Canadian Legion in Kamloops. Leora along with her partner Peter also dedicated much of her time to several square dancing clubs.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8871 School St., Chilliwack, BC and layed to rest at Maclure Road Mennonite Cemetery, 33965 Maclure Rd. Abbotsford, BC.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 5, 2019