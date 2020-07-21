It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Lester Denis Taylor AKA Bud, who lost his battle with cancer on Friday, July 17, 2020.Bud was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He leaves behind Sheila, his loving partner of 56 years, his three children Lynne Taylor of Kamloops, Sherri (Bruno) Valana of Kamloops and Denis (Deanna) Taylor of Victoria. Bud also leaves his three grandchildren Laura (Tyler), Sara (Dylan) and Ethan as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.Bud is survived by his sister Lois Beasley of Kamloops. He is predeceased by his three brothers Ken, Floyd and Doug.He was born in Edmonton, Alberta on February 5, 1943, his family moved to Vanderhoof, then to Kelowna where he spent most of his childhood. He then moved to Vancouver where he met and married Sheila in 1964 and raised their three children. He moved his family to Kelowna in 1974 before settling in Kamloops to open his own business in 1976.An avid outdoorsman, Bud would be found most weekends at a lake somewhere in the BC Interior with the love of his life by his side.Most of Bud's career took him to places all over the BC Interior as a travelling salesman. His two passions later became kinesiology where he could help people with their different ailments and the church where he worked on strengthening his relationship with God.For those who wish to attend, there will be a viewing at Schoening's Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 between 2:00 - 3:00 pm. There will also be a service held at The Seven Day Adventist Church on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm. For virtual attendance please go to www.kamloopsadventist.caThe family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for all the love and support from the many friends, family, caregivers, Royal Inland Hospital and the Cancer Clinic.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society in memory of Bud.Condolences may be made online at