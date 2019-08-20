Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lilian Amelia Sponaugle. View Sign Obituary



May 10, 1916 - August 16, 2019



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mom Lilian at the grand age of 103. Her daughters and granddaughter Kim were by her side.



Lil is survived by her brother Charles (May) Horton and families, her daughters Louise Millar and children Duncan (April), Dean (Virginia), Chantal and daughter-in-law Melanie, Sandra Sponaugle and children Christa (Troy), Morgan (Mary), children of Carole (deceased), William (Lynn), Kim (Hank), Jo-Anna (Joe), Dennis, Stacey (Norm). She leaves behind twenty-three great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and was second mom to her niece Sharon Hughes.

Lil was predeceased by her husband Brennen, daughter Carole Blake, brothers Bert Horton, Ted Horton, Alec Horton, sisters Babe Hobday, Phyllis Hughes and grandchildren Trevor Blake and Ross Millar.



Mom came to Canada from London, England with her family in 1918. Mom and her late husband Brennen Sponaugle lived in Kamloops raising their three daughters then moved and spent 25 wonderful years in Lillooet. They had many friends and mom enjoyed gardening and crafts. She made beautiful pine needle baskets. Mom was a gardener at heart, spending her last few years tending and enjoying the flowers in our garden.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff on 6-North, R.I.H., Drake Cremation & Funeral Services and to her family Doctor Farrell and his ability to make her smile.



We are grateful to our neighbours Carey and Verlinda and for the support of our many friends and family.



