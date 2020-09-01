It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Lilly passed away at the age of 92, August 23, 2020 at Royal Inland Hospital, Kamloops, BC with family by her side.



She was predeceased by her parents Sophie and Hendrick, brother Harry, husband Joe and sons David and Robert. Left to honour her memory are her son Gary, grandchildren Dayton, Alexandra, Madisyn, daughter Koraley (Greg Barron), grandchildren Mark, Matthew, Miles, Marley (Brandon Olds), grandson Dustin (Jessica Cacka), great-grandsons Tavis and Rilen.



Lily was born in Kirkland Lake, ON on January 29, 1928. At age 17, Lilly's family moved to Courtenay, BC., then the family moved to Kamloops where she met and married Joseph Koch in 1951. Lilly and Joe owned and operated Susy Suds Coin Laundry & Dry-Cleaning for 30 years, while raising their four children.



Lilly touched the lives of those around her with her never ending love, kindness, and generosity. What Lilly enjoyed most was spending time with family and friends. She could often be found in the kitchen whipping up something hearty and delicious, like hot steaming cabbage rolls, Polish perogies, or decadent 'flapper' pie, to serve to her loved ones. Lilly always put others' needs first, ensuring those around her were safe, happy, and undoubtedly well-fed before ever considering herself. Lilly will be remembered as a selfless and beautiful soul who nurtured her loved ones with unparalleled affection.



Funeral services were held Monday, August 31, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral &

Cremation Services 250-554-2324



Condolences may be expressed to the

family from www.myalternatives.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store