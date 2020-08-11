Linda was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on February 10, 2020 and passed away on July 28, 2020 at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC after a tough and painful battle.



Linda was born in Oliver, BC. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 47 years Ken and her daughters Leah and husband Jay, and Deanna and husband Marc, as well as four grandchildren Rylynn 14, Nyah 8, Nash 3 and Renly 1. She is also survived by her brother Dale and wife Norma on Vancouver Island and sister Madeline in Oliver, BC. Linda will also be missed by her dear friends Walter and Beth Colson in Kamloops.



Ken and Linda lived in Richmond, BC from 1973 to 2004, they then moved to Kamloops upon Ken's retirement from City of Richmond engineering department. Linda worked as a nurse aid in rest homes in Sidney, BC, as well a cook in restaurants in Richmond, BC. After our daughters were born she operated a daycare centre in our home.



At Linda's request there will be no service.



Cremation done by Drake Cremation and Funeral Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store