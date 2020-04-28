Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Anne Gardner-Holowatiuk. View Sign Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Anne Gardner - Holowatiuk. On April 15, 2020 God gained an angel like none other. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and a friend to all whose lives she touched.



Born in Penticton, BC, on December 27, 1946 to the late Isobel and Arthur Gardner. She experienced life growing up in Churchill and Victoria and was witness to incredible changes in the world. She returned to her birth town where she later met her soulmate and ever devoted husband John. In 1972, they married in Calgary, AB 48 years ago. They lived in Prince George, Calgary, Edmonton and Kamloops throughout the years as their love grew.



Linda was a beloved mother of Norman (Dawn), Tate (Cheryl). Proud and doting grandmother of Dayton, Kirsten, Ashlee, Andrew, Taylor, Riley, Caitlyn, Ally, Rhiannon, Lucas and great-grandmother to precious Tristynne and Easton. She also had countless adored nieces and nephews.



She leaves behind her caring husband John, brother Doug (Regina). Predeceased by brother Jimmy and sister Judy and granddaughter Kirsten.



Linda lived a full life and had a strong Christian faith. She was a wife like no other, loved her family and lived for quality family time. She had precious memories of travelling Portugal, walking through the villages and unforgettable days on Shuswap Lake. Over the years, she worked as a retail clerk, was secretary at the Ministry of Forestry and Ministry of Children and Families as well as at the Government General House in Victoria.



She found enjoyment in ceramics and knitting endless hours for her family. She loved life and instilled strong values in her sons that have served them well. She brought sunshine to lives without effort and taught those around her about patience and the importance of being genuine. All whom loved her dearly, will never forget her charm, grace and undying care for her family that she embraced.



Diabetes was a part of Linda's day to day life for many years of which she never complained. She was known to lift others spirits to help keep them positive as life dealt her many challenges. She was undoubtedly the strongest woman that graced this earth.



Thank you to all the doctors involved in Linda's care and special thanks to the nurses in the renal clinic in Kamloops where much time was spent and the utmost care was given.



No service by request.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.



Rest in peace Linda, we love you and you

will be deeply missed. Until we meet again.



Condolences may be sent to the family

at



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Anne Gardner - Holowatiuk. On April 15, 2020 God gained an angel like none other. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and a friend to all whose lives she touched.Born in Penticton, BC, on December 27, 1946 to the late Isobel and Arthur Gardner. She experienced life growing up in Churchill and Victoria and was witness to incredible changes in the world. She returned to her birth town where she later met her soulmate and ever devoted husband John. In 1972, they married in Calgary, AB 48 years ago. They lived in Prince George, Calgary, Edmonton and Kamloops throughout the years as their love grew.Linda was a beloved mother of Norman (Dawn), Tate (Cheryl). Proud and doting grandmother of Dayton, Kirsten, Ashlee, Andrew, Taylor, Riley, Caitlyn, Ally, Rhiannon, Lucas and great-grandmother to precious Tristynne and Easton. She also had countless adored nieces and nephews.She leaves behind her caring husband John, brother Doug (Regina). Predeceased by brother Jimmy and sister Judy and granddaughter Kirsten.Linda lived a full life and had a strong Christian faith. She was a wife like no other, loved her family and lived for quality family time. She had precious memories of travelling Portugal, walking through the villages and unforgettable days on Shuswap Lake. Over the years, she worked as a retail clerk, was secretary at the Ministry of Forestry and Ministry of Children and Families as well as at the Government General House in Victoria.She found enjoyment in ceramics and knitting endless hours for her family. She loved life and instilled strong values in her sons that have served them well. She brought sunshine to lives without effort and taught those around her about patience and the importance of being genuine. All whom loved her dearly, will never forget her charm, grace and undying care for her family that she embraced.Diabetes was a part of Linda's day to day life for many years of which she never complained. She was known to lift others spirits to help keep them positive as life dealt her many challenges. She was undoubtedly the strongest woman that graced this earth.Thank you to all the doctors involved in Linda's care and special thanks to the nurses in the renal clinic in Kamloops where much time was spent and the utmost care was given.No service by request.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.Rest in peace Linda, we love you and youwill be deeply missed. Until we meet again.Condolences may be sent to the familyat DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close