Linda Frances (née Emery) Stephens

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Frances (née Emery) Stephens.
Service Information
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC
V2B 2H7
(250)-554-2577
Obituary

1949 - 2020

Linda passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a short illness.

She is survived by her husband Brian, sons Nicholas (Amanda) of Vernon, BC and Frederick of Oshawa, Ontario, two grandchildren Madeline and Henry of Oshawa, brothers Bert and Norman Emery of Chilliwack, and her sisters Michelle Campbell of Chilliwack, Denise Taylor of Kelowna and Myrna Michelson of Ontario.

No service as per her request.

Donations in Linda's name may be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association and would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577

Condolences may be sent to the family from
www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com