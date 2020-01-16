1949 - 2020
Linda passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a short illness.
She is survived by her husband Brian, sons Nicholas (Amanda) of Vernon, BC and Frederick of Oshawa, Ontario, two grandchildren Madeline and Henry of Oshawa, brothers Bert and Norman Emery of Chilliwack, and her sisters Michelle Campbell of Chilliwack, Denise Taylor of Kelowna and Myrna Michelson of Ontario.
No service as per her request.
Donations in Linda's name may be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association and would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 16, 2020