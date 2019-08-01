Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lou Hanson. View Sign Obituary

April 14, 1955 - July 29, 2019



On Monday, July 29, 2019 Linda Hanson of Kamloops, BC, loving mother of four, passed away peacefully at the age of 64.



Linda is survived by her loving children Jeff Hanson (wife Lisa, Marcus), Jason Hanson (wife, Rae-Ann, Lee-El), Jamie Biggar (husband Matthew Biggar), Janelle Hanson (Dayton, Zoe), her brother Louis Roka and her cousin Jimmy Hamilton.



Linda was predeceased by her father Allan Harper, mother Margaret (Peggy) Roka, brother Paul Harper, aunt Doreen (Betty) and step-father Louis Roka.



Special thanks to the nurses and doctors on 6th-North at the Royal Inland Hospital. They made Linda as comfortable as possible before her passing. A special thanks to Charlene LaCombe, Darlene, Heather and Maureen for being there as friends and support team.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:00 pm at IOOF Hall, 423 Tranquille Road, Kamloops, BC, V2B 3G9. All who knew Linda are welcome to attend.



