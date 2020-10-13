Linnea Marjorie Marie Kreitz (née Hutchinson), passed peacefully at sunrise, on October 2, 2020 with her family by her side at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House.
Linnea is survived by her loving and devoted husband Willard, of 69 years. Along with her daughters Jo-anne (Allan) Cline, Coral (Serge) Deschenes, and Sandee (Andy) McPherson-Atzenberger. She is also survived by her brother Robert (Cathy) Hutchinson. Linnea was blessed with 14 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren, all of whom were her pride and joy. Also surviving her is her only niece Corinna, and her family. Linnea will also be missed by her very dear lifelong friend, Sonja.
She is predeceased by her son Bruce (2004), her daughter Melodee (2014), her brother Roger, and her parents Margit and John.
Linnea was born at Royal Inland Hospital, Kamloops, BC on August 13, 1934. She spent her early years in the area before moving to Copper Mountain, BC. It is here where she later met Willard and they began their life together. Their 3 oldest children were born in Princeton. When the mine shut down, they relocated to the Lower Mainland, where they added 2 more to their family. In 1968, the family relocated to Kamloops, where she continued living until her passing.
Linnea enjoyed many crafts. She was especially talented with her knitting/crocheting, needlework, painting, and drawing. Basically, not a craft she did not excel at. Even as it became more challenging, she continued creating keepsakes for her family. She was also known for her outstanding penmanship. And she was always up for a good game of Scrabble. Linnea and Willard enjoyed many years of card playing with friends and family.
Linnea's family was incredibly proud of her learning her way around the computer. We all enjoyed many video chats with her (especially over the last 6 months).
She enjoyed many camping trips with her young family, these continued when her grandchildren came along. So many great memories were made during these trips. Linnea's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, as her family was her everything.
Linnea's family will be forever grateful to the staff and volunteers at Hospice. Thank you for your compassion and caring.
--DOWN MEMORY'S LANE WITH YOU--
I'd like to stroll down memory's lane together, you and I,
And sing the songs we used to sing in pleasant days gone by.
Our thoughts will bloom like flowers and we'll gather every one,
We'll laugh at the things we used to do:
The joyous things we've done.
And then someday if God is good
Perhaps beneath the sky-
Hand in hand we'll stroll once more
Together - YOU AND I!
Linnea (wife, Mum, Nana, G.G.) will be forever missed and forever loved.
Donations in memory of Linnea, can be sent to the Kamloops Hospice Association, 72 Whiteshield Crescent, Kamloops, B.C. V2E 2S9.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com