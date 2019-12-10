Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lionel Goertzen. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

On December 2, 2019 in Kamloops, BC, Lionel Goertzen passed away surrounded by love after a brave battle with cancer.



Lionel was born on September 30, 1954 in Chilliwack, where he spent his youth and met the love of his life Debbie. Lionel and Debbie moved to Kamloops in 1980 and in 1989 Lionel started working at Interior Plumbing and Heating Ltd where worked until his final days. Lionel and Debbie raised three children and always kept busy with their activities. Lionel's children were his pride and joy.



Lionel is survived by his wife of 40 years Debbie, his three children Shane (Ashley), Kristen and Michelle. As well as his parents John and Louise Goertzen, siblings Deb (Steve) Goertzen, Ron (Rosie) Goertzen, in-laws Joanne (Bruce) Richards, Tom (Lorna) Jahelka, Ed Jahelka, Bill (Gwen) Jahelka, May-Britt Jensen, Diana Jahelka and numerous nieces and nephews. Lionel was a loyal friend and will be greatly missed by his three best friends since junior high Stan (Colleen) Strahl, Jim (Jacqueline) Williams, and Alex (Brenda) van Shagen. He will be remembered by all the friends, neighbours, and co-workers he met over the years. Lionel was predeceased by his mother and father-in-law Kris and Roy Jahelka and his granddaughter Paige Goertzen.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Summit Drive Church, 1975 Summit Drive at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow.



Debbie and the kids would like to extend a big thank you for all the love and kindness they've received. A special thank you to Lionel's second family at IPH for all of their unconditional support.



Condolences may be expressed at

