It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lisa Ann Boilard-Wowk of Kamloops, BC, on June 10, 2020, at 53 years of age.
She is survived by her loving husband Bradley Wowk, sisters Tina, Tara-Lee, Lori and step-brother Wayne; nieces and nephews, Jaymz, Rayann, Alysha, Mckenzi, Kaydin, Gabrielle, Aurora and Connor.
Lisa was predeceased by her mother Carol Boilard, and father Maurice Boilard.
Lisa was born July 11, 1966 in Williams Lake, BC, to Carol and Maurice Boilard. Growing up she enjoyed working in the woods with her dad, raising animals and looking after her dog, Namoo. After graduating high school, Lisa moved to Kelowna where she continued her love of animals and looking after her sisters. After a few years Lisa moved to Trail, BC, where she met her future husband and soul mate Brad.
They moved to Kamloops, BC, shortly thereafter where Lisa continued to bring laughter and joy to others. She gained immense joy from being an auntie to her nieces and nephews. In particular, she felt great pleasure and pride in being involved in Kaydin and McKenzi's life, and they had a special place in her heart. Recently, she enjoyed looking after her gardens, and being a good puppy mommy to Coco. After a brief battle with cancer, Lisa entered the Gates of Heaven on June 10, 2020.
At Lisa's request, there will be no service.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lisa's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Condolences may be expressed to
the family from www.myalternatives.ca
