It is with great shock that we tell you of the sudden passing of Lisa Dawn Purdey of Kamloops, BC and Istanbul, Turkey.
Lisa passed away suddenly in her adopted home of Istanbul on June 26, 2020, due to medical complications.
She was only 34 years old and enjoying the life God had called her to.
Lisa grew up in Kamloops, went to Juniper Ridge Elementary and graduated from Valleyview Secondary School. She enjoyed many summers out at Sunnybrae Bible Camp both as a camper and staff and was actively involved at Dallas Barnhartvale Baptist Church. She attended Peace River Bible Institute where she discovered her passion for building friendships with people from other cultures.
She loved the Persian people and their culture and was working with refugees from Iran in Istanbul.
Along with her extended family, she will be sorely missed by her parents Mark and Dorothy Purdey and her sister Alana and brother-in-law Shane Powell. Sadly, her beloved nephew Xander is too young to really have known her but he will find out how much she loved him.
She will also be missed by the myriad of friends and colleagues around the world who knew and loved her.
She passed doing what she loved and having influence in people's lives. Isn't that all anyone could ask for? To have lived a life of passion and meaning.
We love you Lisa!
There will be a closed Memorial service at Dallas Barnhartvale Baptist Church on Sunday, July 26, 2020. If people would like a Zoom link to attend virtually please contact Steve Campbell at steve@dbbc.ca
.