April 25, 1929 - June 9, 2019



Lloyd Boose passed away peacefully at the age of 90.

Lloyd was born on April 25, 1929 in South Cayuga Township, Ontario, the second of three sons to Clayton and Nellie Boose. He married Jean on November 5, 1949. They lived in Dunnville, Ontario and had three sons.



He started his working life on the family farm and sawmill. He worked several other jobs including driving rock truck on the tunnels project under Niagara Falls. He later became a long haul truck driver for Zavitz Brothers of Wainfleet, Ontario hauling fish and produce from various points in Ontario to markets in New York and other Eastern US locations. He later put his love of mechanics to work and became a mechanic for the same company and eventually went on to be their mechanical foreman. He challenged the Ontario apprenticeship exams and earned his "Doctor of Motors" a proud day!



In 1963, they decided to move west and packed up the family and moved to BC. A job awaited him with Hayes Trucks in Penticton, but there was also and opening in Kamloops and he went to work for the Hayes Trucks dealer in Kamloops. A few years later, the dealership closed and Lloyd took over the shop and started his own business, L. Boose Truck Service. The business grew and he then built his own shop on Carrier Street and for sometime was a sub dealer for Mack Trucks. The business continued to grow and became Boose Truck & Diesel Service Ltd., one of the interiors largest independent Cummins Diesel dealers.



In 1980, he was offered and accepted the Freightliner Truck Dealership. They operated out of the Carrier Street location until he opened a new facility on Versatile Drive in 1988 and a second location in Kelowna in 1989, operating the business until his retirement in 1993.



During his retirement he and Jean travelled extensively in their RV, spending winters in the sunny south.



He was predeceased by his parents, wife Jean and older brother Ken and is survived by his younger brother Ralph, his sons Bob (Susan), Gerry (Laura) and Tim (Laurette) along with six grandchildren Mike (Christine), Clint (Karen), Corey, Christopher (Jeremy), Stephen (Michael), Andy (Amy) and five great-grandchildren Jamie, Zach, Treyden, Darell and Sean.



The family would like to thank "his gals", the nurses and care aides of B2 at The Hamlet's for the care, compassion and friendship they gave him during his stay there.



No service will be held at his request.



Condolences may be expressed at

