Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away at her home in Gemstone Care Centre in Kamloops. Predeceased by her husband Henry and only sister June. Lois is survived by her sons Ken (Ellen) and Keith (Janet). Also by her grandchildren Tyler (Jinhui), Jason (Jordaan), Jennifer (Ananth) and Jeffrey (Tiffany), great-grandchildren Taija, Lia, Aurora and Yuna, and step-grandchildren Bradley, Jordan and Melissa.
Lois was born in Quebec and spent her childhood years in Greenfield Park, on Montreal's south shore. Following her father's (John Richard Empson) early passing, the family (mother - Jane Morrow [Roxburgh] Empson, sister - June [Noren] and Lois) relocated to Calgary. It was here that Lois at 18 met the love of her life - Henry (Hank), enlisted with the Canadian Armed Forces PPCLI. They were married in 1951, and Henry shipped out to serve in the Korean War.
Following Henry's' return from overseas, he and Lois began their family in Calgary. The early years were filled with sacrifice and hard work. Lois shouldered the brunt of responsibility for raising the two boys, with Henry working afternoon and midnight shifts at Canada Post. Mom never failed to encourage her boys to do their best in all endeavours, and was always there with praise when things worked out, and with comfort when things did not. And like as not, she would sooth any hurt feelings, bumps or bruises with her delicious home baked treats! There wasn't any excess growing up in the Aviss home in Calgary, but nor were we wanting for anything either. Family and friends were always most important to mom. She and dad ensured that we travelled and got to meet our aunts, uncles, cousins and other relations scattered throughout Canada and the United States.
It was during frequent trips to visit friends in the Okanagan Valley, that mom and dad came to fall in love with the area. Through persistence and a bit of good luck, dad eventually received a transfer with the Post Office, and they relocated to Kamloops in 1965.
For the next 50 plus years Lois devoted herself to establishing her family's roots firmly in the Kamloops community. As her young family became more independent, mom re-entered the work force and spent many years working as a bookkeeper for a number of the local businesses and professional offices in Kamloops. She became more independent herself, earning a driver's licence while in her 30s and buying her first set of wheels!
Valleyview was home for 25 years, until mom decided that she and dad deserved to upgrade the view from their 'picture window' to the hills of Aberdeen. During the next 15 years Lois and Henry enjoyed life, and watched their family grow and expand. They travelled extensively, visiting Eastern Canada, the UK, Europe, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Cyprus and Egypt, Alaska and the US. Many memorable trips were spent visiting family and friends.
Mom was involved in the community through her weekly bowling league and participation in the TOPS support group. She and Henry were also active members of the congregation at the Hills of Peace Lutheran Church. When dad passed in 2005, Lois remained in the Aberdeen area, becoming a long-term resident at Berwick on the Park. Mom enjoyed many years of independent living at Berwick, until eventually her failing health forced her into assisted living there, and subsequently at Gemstone.
Lois will be sorely missed by all her remaining family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions in place, cremation and a brief service for immediate family will take place.
A memorial service will be planned when it is possible to do so.
In the meantime, condolences can be left online with Schoening Funeral Service, at: www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Lois was born in Quebec and spent her childhood years in Greenfield Park, on Montreal's south shore. Following her father's (John Richard Empson) early passing, the family (mother - Jane Morrow [Roxburgh] Empson, sister - June [Noren] and Lois) relocated to Calgary. It was here that Lois at 18 met the love of her life - Henry (Hank), enlisted with the Canadian Armed Forces PPCLI. They were married in 1951, and Henry shipped out to serve in the Korean War.
Following Henry's' return from overseas, he and Lois began their family in Calgary. The early years were filled with sacrifice and hard work. Lois shouldered the brunt of responsibility for raising the two boys, with Henry working afternoon and midnight shifts at Canada Post. Mom never failed to encourage her boys to do their best in all endeavours, and was always there with praise when things worked out, and with comfort when things did not. And like as not, she would sooth any hurt feelings, bumps or bruises with her delicious home baked treats! There wasn't any excess growing up in the Aviss home in Calgary, but nor were we wanting for anything either. Family and friends were always most important to mom. She and dad ensured that we travelled and got to meet our aunts, uncles, cousins and other relations scattered throughout Canada and the United States.
It was during frequent trips to visit friends in the Okanagan Valley, that mom and dad came to fall in love with the area. Through persistence and a bit of good luck, dad eventually received a transfer with the Post Office, and they relocated to Kamloops in 1965.
For the next 50 plus years Lois devoted herself to establishing her family's roots firmly in the Kamloops community. As her young family became more independent, mom re-entered the work force and spent many years working as a bookkeeper for a number of the local businesses and professional offices in Kamloops. She became more independent herself, earning a driver's licence while in her 30s and buying her first set of wheels!
Valleyview was home for 25 years, until mom decided that she and dad deserved to upgrade the view from their 'picture window' to the hills of Aberdeen. During the next 15 years Lois and Henry enjoyed life, and watched their family grow and expand. They travelled extensively, visiting Eastern Canada, the UK, Europe, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Cyprus and Egypt, Alaska and the US. Many memorable trips were spent visiting family and friends.
Mom was involved in the community through her weekly bowling league and participation in the TOPS support group. She and Henry were also active members of the congregation at the Hills of Peace Lutheran Church. When dad passed in 2005, Lois remained in the Aberdeen area, becoming a long-term resident at Berwick on the Park. Mom enjoyed many years of independent living at Berwick, until eventually her failing health forced her into assisted living there, and subsequently at Gemstone.
Lois will be sorely missed by all her remaining family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions in place, cremation and a brief service for immediate family will take place.
A memorial service will be planned when it is possible to do so.
In the meantime, condolences can be left online with Schoening Funeral Service, at: www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.