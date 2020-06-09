Lois (Kennedy) Canaday
1953 - 2020
We sadly announce the passing of Lois Canaday (née Kennedy) on June 3, 2020, at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC at the age of 67.

She will be greatly missed by her children Michelle (John), April, and son Robert (Ashleigh), her grandchildren Kohl, Raven, Dakota, Ayiana, Myla and Willow, her sisters Norma Cameron, Laurie Kennedy, her brothers Michael (Anne), Terry (Sherry), and Donny Kennedy, numerous nieces and nephews and her sisters-in-law Audrey Canaday, Mavis McTaggart and brother-in-law Walter Fenton.

She was predeceased by her husband Allen Canaday, mother and father Teresa (née Bob) and Donald Kennedy, her brothers Rick, Danny and Gary Kennedy and her sisters Merle and Rhonda Kennedy.

Lois was born and raised in Ashcroft, BC. She spent her early married years to Allen, living in Cache Creek. Then eventually moved with Allen and their children to Kamloops, BC where they continued to reside, work and raise their family.

Lois spent over 25 years working in various departments at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and eventually retired to enjoy time with her family. She especially loved the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Lois was a strong, honest and kind-hearted woman who could be counted on when in need of support. Additionally, one could always be assured that she would give you sincere straight-up advice, guidance and feedback. But most importantly, Lois loved and had great pride in her family. She will be sadly missed by all who were a part of her life.

An Outdoor Celebration of Life is scheduled for June 12, 2020 from 1:30 to 5:30 pm, at her home in Kamloops, BC. Burial of her ashes will follow on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am, at the Kamloops Cemetery with Monsignor Jerry Desmond.

Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
