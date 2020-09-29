Lois passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020.
She is survived by her loving family: husband Gus of 62 years; son Dwayne Johnson; daughters Cheryl Johnson and Leigh-Ann Pausch (Corey); grandchildren Samantha Waddell (Scott), Rebecca Johnson, Madison Pausch and Ryan Pausch; great-grandchildren Joshua, Liam and Cordelia Waddell; sisters Margaret and Jean.
A private family graveside service will be held at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Lung Association (www.bc.lung.ca), would be appreciated.
A special thank you to Dr. McCauley and his colleagues at the Kelowna Respiratory Clinic for their care and support.
Arrangements in care of Everden
Rust Funeral Services, (250) 860-6440.
Condolences may be sent to the family
by visiting everdenrust.com