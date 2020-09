Lois passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020.She is survived by her loving family: husband Gus of 62 years; son Dwayne Johnson; daughters Cheryl Johnson and Leigh-Ann Pausch (Corey); grandchildren Samantha Waddell (Scott), Rebecca Johnson, Madison Pausch and Ryan Pausch; great-grandchildren Joshua, Liam and Cordelia Waddell; sisters Margaret and Jean.A private family graveside service will be held at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Lung Association (www.bc.lung.ca), would be appreciated.A special thank you to Dr. McCauley and his colleagues at the Kelowna Respiratory Clinic for their care and support.Arrangements in care of EverdenRust Funeral Services, (250) 860-6440.Condolences may be sent to the familyby visiting everdenrust.com