Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Helen Lymbery. View Sign Obituary

February 18,1928 – August 5, 2019



It is with saddened hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Mom, Nana, Great Nanny and friend Lois Helen Lymbery .

Mom passed away on August 5, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC.



Special thank you to Dr. Harold Stefanyk and Dr. L Jiao.



Lois leaves behind her two loving daughters and their families, Linda Manoin and husband Ron along with their children Michael Manoin, Stacey Manoin and husband George, and great-grandaughter Sophia Manoin, Susan Cowan and husband Bob along with Bob's children Julie Lyman and Barry Cowan .



Special thank you to Shirley Lunan, mom's dear friend. Also to everyone at Desert Gardens "Thank You".



We will dearly miss and Love our Beautiful, Fun Loving Mom.

Love you forever. February 18,1928 – August 5, 2019It is with saddened hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Mom, Nana, Great Nanny and friend Lois Helen Lymbery .Mom passed away on August 5, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC.Special thank you to Dr. Harold Stefanyk and Dr. L Jiao.Lois leaves behind her two loving daughters and their families, Linda Manoin and husband Ron along with their children Michael Manoin, Stacey Manoin and husband George, and great-grandaughter Sophia Manoin, Susan Cowan and husband Bob along with Bob's children Julie Lyman and Barry Cowan .Special thank you to Shirley Lunan, mom's dear friend. Also to everyone at Desert Gardens "Thank You".We will dearly miss and Love our Beautiful, Fun Loving Mom.Love you forever. Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close