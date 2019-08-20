February 18,1928 – August 5, 2019
It is with saddened hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Mom, Nana, Great Nanny and friend Lois Helen Lymbery .
Mom passed away on August 5, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC.
Special thank you to Dr. Harold Stefanyk and Dr. L Jiao.
Lois leaves behind her two loving daughters and their families, Linda Manoin and husband Ron along with their children Michael Manoin, Stacey Manoin and husband George, and great-grandaughter Sophia Manoin, Susan Cowan and husband Bob along with Bob's children Julie Lyman and Barry Cowan .
Special thank you to Shirley Lunan, mom's dear friend. Also to everyone at Desert Gardens "Thank You".
We will dearly miss and Love our Beautiful, Fun Loving Mom.
Love you forever.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 20, 2019