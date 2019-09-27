Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorah Rose (Worsfold, Green) Read. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 View Map Obituary

Lorah slipped away in the wee hours of Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Overlander long-term care facility in Kamloops, BC at the age of 89 years.



She is survived by her daughters Mary Ann (Don) Grummett, Diane (David) Easton, Brenda (Don) Rhainds, honorary daughter Sandy (Neil) Kirkwood, grandchildren Carrie-Ann (Kevin), Jennipher (Jay), Jamélia (Ross), Danie (Jennifer), Kathryn (Avery), Sam (Eric), Jenelle (Davis) and Pam (Trent), nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including life-long friend, Muriel Moore and Jack Glover.



She was predeceased by husbands Jim Green in 1983 and Aylmer Read in 2007, three sisters and five brothers.

Born and raised in Kamloops in 1930, Lorah was one of nine children in the Worsfold home. She attended the Fruitlands School and graduated from Kamloops High School. Lorah was full of spirit and loved people. In her youth, she gathered with a group of girls in her backyard shed (clubhouse) and they formed 'The Luscious Loons'. In those carefree days they rode their bicycles all over Kamloops and hiked the local hills.



Her first job was at Dalgleish's Dept. store. It was there that she met Jim Green and they were married in 1950. They had three daughters which she always identified as, 'My Three Angels'.



Lorah was a glamorous woman who loved to dress well. She celebrated every occasion. An event didn't pass without at least a table centerpiece that matched. She had many talents. She sewed and knit for herself and her children. She made and decorated every birthday cake and could create elaborate wedding cakes. She knew how to put the finishing touches on everything! If she promised to make something for you, she would deliver, even if that meant staying up all night.



Outside of her home, she was actively involved at St. George's Anglican Church, was a Charter member of the North Kamloops Lions Club with Jim, and followed in her mother's footsteps along with her sister, as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star - Adah Chapter No.16



Lorah was mischievous, full of character and loved to have fun! She never missed an April fool's day without a prank and loved to dress up at Halloween. She had the opportunity to enjoy many vacations in the sun and sand!



As a career woman, she supported Jim and his brothers with their flooring, drapery & paint business by doing the bookkeeping at Archie Green Ltd. until his early death in 1983.



A few years later Lorah found happiness and compatibility with her neighbor Aylmer Read who was also widowed. They were married in 1986 and enjoyed the first couple of years travelling to visit their children and grandchildren. While on one of their journeys, they were tragically injured in an accident. Being such a strong woman with an amazing positive attitude and a love of life she rallied and carried on. Aylmer and Lorah continued to have another 19 years, working together to compensate for each other's limitations. He passed away in 2007.



Lorah continued on her own with the assistance and loving care at Bedford Manor. She was often seated in the dining area playing solitaire or scratching her lotto tickets, always hoping for a big win! She made a point of remembering everyone's name so that she could greet them personally and would always include a wave and a big smile.



Her final year was spent at Overlander when her needs increased. We are so thankful for the care and compassion that was shown to her by the staff of Orchard Grove and by Dr. Wynne.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Schoening Funeral Service, 513 Seymour Street, Kamloops.



Should friends desire, donations may be made to the SPCA



Condolences may be expressed at

