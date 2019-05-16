Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorna Heloise Ciriani. View Sign Obituary

July 16, 1935 - May 12, 2019



Lorna was born in Leroy, Saskatchewan on July 16, 1935 to Herbert and Lenora Swanson and passed away on Mother's Day. This was a fitting day, as her family meant the world to her and her proudest joy was her role as a Mom and Nonna.



Survived by her loving husband of 61 years John and her children David (Rebecca) and Gerry (Catherine) and her four much loved grandchildren Amelia, Ethan, Danielle and Jordan. Predeceased by her daughter Jean (Jeff Christensen) on May 21, 2009, who she missed dearly. She also leaves behind three sisters Jean (Gordon) Smith, Norma (Wally) Russell and Phyllis (Barclay) Draper and was predeceased by her brother George. Lorna cherished the time she spent with her in-laws Eddie (Alice) Ciriani and Eda (Graziano) Favaro. She was also generously loved by cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends too numerous to mention.



Lorna moved with her parents to Fruitvale and subsequently to Trail where she graduated from the J. Lloyd Crowe High School. Upon graduation, she attended St. Paul's Hospital Nursing School in Vancouver and graduated as a R.N. in 1956. She returned to Trail where she was employed at the Trail Regional Hospital and where she met her husband John. In 1971, the family relocated to Kamloops where John accepted a position in the math department of Cariboo College. Soon after, Lorna began her career at Royal Inland Hospital where she worked, mainly in the maternity department, as an obstetrics nurse for the next 30 years. Her capable, kind and compassionate manner served her well in her vocation and benefitted countless Moms in her care.

In addition, Lorna volunteered her time to ensure every newborn had a cap upon birth, which she continued to sew until just recently.



Lorna's greatest joy was taking care of and providing for others. She was the heart of every celebration from her delicious meals to her genuine interest in all those that were lucky enough to spend time with her and be part of her life. Lorna's guests never left the table hungry and were always encouraged to "mangia, mangia" as her adopted Italian sometimes overwhelmed her Swedish heritage. She was able to pass her cooking skills onto a new generation by teaching her granddaughter's cooking class at SKSS how to make gnocchi. Sewing was also a big part of Lorna's life, with many family and friends benefitting from homemade grad dresses, maternity clothes and summer frocks. In all, Lorna was a fantastic cook, seamstress and consummate host.



The family wishes to thank the many family members, friends, colleagues and doctors who have contributed to her care and comfort over the past year. Special thanks to Dr. Susan Vlahos and the Tjader family for their endless support during this difficult time.



A gathering of family and friends to honour and remember Lorna will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 pm on Saturday,

