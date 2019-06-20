Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorne Allan Bond. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

March 28, 1945 - June 15, 2019



It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our father and grandpa at the age of 74

on June 15, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital (Kamloops, BC) from pneumonia.



Lorne was predeceased by his wife Lynn and his parents Ervin and Doris Bond.



He will be greatly missed by his six children Michael (Kelly), David (Lisa), Kathleen (Christophe), Amanda, Valerie (Russell), and Stephanie (Simon), eleven grandchildren Matthew, Alora, Tate, Reegan, Rebecca, Zachary, Beth, Benjamin, Samantha, Eli and Juliette, his two sisters Brenda (Jim deceased) and Doreen (Vern), as well as many other relatives and friends.



Lorne was born in Montréal, QC on March 28, 1945. His family moved to Two Mountains, QC where he grew up, met and later married his wife Lynn in August 1968. They were married 48 years until her death in 2016.



Lorne graduated from Loyola College (University of Montreal) in 1967 with a BSc. in Geotechnical Sciences and pursued a career as a Geologist.



As a young man he was fascinated with Northern and Western Canada and was given the opportunity to take his young family to such exotic locations as Lynn Lake, MB (with Sherritt-Gordon Mines), Fort St. James, BC, Yellowknife, NWT, Pine Point, NWT (with Cominco) and finally settling in Kamloops to work at Afton Mines and Highland Valley Copper (with Teck Resources).



Lorne was a serious minded intellectual who loved his career but also loved his family and quietly supported his children in all their endeavours be that education, sports, career, or family. They all have great memories of camping, long road trips and quiet moments with their father.



A devoted Catholic, he led by example both for his family and in the community.



Lorne spent his retirement watching over his grandchildren, puttering around the garden and exploring the natural geography of BC.



In July 2018, Lorne was diagnosed with brain cancer. Though the surgery went incredibly well the subsequent post-surgery treatments and several bouts of flu, infections and pneumonia took a heavy toll on Lorne and he fought hard until the last. The family appreciates the full-time care his daughter Amanda provided after the surgery.



The family would like to recognize Dr. Chevalier (Neurosurgeon), the care and compassion shown by the staff at the Southern Interior Cancer Center and the services of his family doctor as well as the staff at Royal Inland Hospital.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate, if friends and family so desire, that donations be made in Lorne's memory to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.



A Prayer Vigil will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 2826 Bank Road on Thursday June 20, 2019 at 7:00 pm, followed by the Funeral Mass on Friday June 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery.



Condolences may be expressed at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com March 28, 1945 - June 15, 2019It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our father and grandpa at the age of 74on June 15, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital (Kamloops, BC) from pneumonia.Lorne was predeceased by his wife Lynn and his parents Ervin and Doris Bond.He will be greatly missed by his six children Michael (Kelly), David (Lisa), Kathleen (Christophe), Amanda, Valerie (Russell), and Stephanie (Simon), eleven grandchildren Matthew, Alora, Tate, Reegan, Rebecca, Zachary, Beth, Benjamin, Samantha, Eli and Juliette, his two sisters Brenda (Jim deceased) and Doreen (Vern), as well as many other relatives and friends.Lorne was born in Montréal, QC on March 28, 1945. His family moved to Two Mountains, QC where he grew up, met and later married his wife Lynn in August 1968. They were married 48 years until her death in 2016.Lorne graduated from Loyola College (University of Montreal) in 1967 with a BSc. in Geotechnical Sciences and pursued a career as a Geologist.As a young man he was fascinated with Northern and Western Canada and was given the opportunity to take his young family to such exotic locations as Lynn Lake, MB (with Sherritt-Gordon Mines), Fort St. James, BC, Yellowknife, NWT, Pine Point, NWT (with Cominco) and finally settling in Kamloops to work at Afton Mines and Highland Valley Copper (with Teck Resources).Lorne was a serious minded intellectual who loved his career but also loved his family and quietly supported his children in all their endeavours be that education, sports, career, or family. They all have great memories of camping, long road trips and quiet moments with their father.A devoted Catholic, he led by example both for his family and in the community.Lorne spent his retirement watching over his grandchildren, puttering around the garden and exploring the natural geography of BC.In July 2018, Lorne was diagnosed with brain cancer. Though the surgery went incredibly well the subsequent post-surgery treatments and several bouts of flu, infections and pneumonia took a heavy toll on Lorne and he fought hard until the last. The family appreciates the full-time care his daughter Amanda provided after the surgery.The family would like to recognize Dr. Chevalier (Neurosurgeon), the care and compassion shown by the staff at the Southern Interior Cancer Center and the services of his family doctor as well as the staff at Royal Inland Hospital.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate, if friends and family so desire, that donations be made in Lorne's memory to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.A Prayer Vigil will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 2826 Bank Road on Thursday June 20, 2019 at 7:00 pm, followed by the Funeral Mass on Friday June 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery.Condolences may be expressed at Published in Kamloops This Week on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close