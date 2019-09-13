It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Lorne Jackson on September 3, 2019 at the age of 88, in Kamloops with his family at his side. He is survived by his loving wife Doris whom he spent 66 years with, his children Brian (Ann), Karen (Daryl) Shelley and Keith, grandchildren Theresa, Shane, Jeff, Dean, Lisa and great-grandchild Jake. Lorne spent most of his life as a business owner of roofing companies both in Kamloops and Prince George.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Oakdale Trailer Park at the Cabana, 2400 Oakdale Way on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 4:00 pm.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019