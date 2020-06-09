It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lorne Mcleod Warner Senior in Kamloops on June 4, 2020 after a long courageous battle with dementia. Mac as he was known as, is loving remembered by his beautiful wife Theresa of over 65 years. He is also missed by his daughters Lauralyn Schaefer, Carolyn Goddard, Barb Cox and his sons Lorne and Ralph Warner plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Gilbert of Chilliwack.Mac was born on October 9, 1928 in Fletwode, Saskatchewan. He was the third son of Hilda and Clare Warner. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Jack, George and Dennis.Mac grew up in rural Saskatchewan attended school and received his teaching certificate. Then became the teacher and principal of a one-room rural school. In 1951 Mac joined the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. While being posted in Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Mac met the love of his life, Theresa Ann Power. They fell in love and exchanged wedding vows in 1955. Shortly after that Mac was transferred to Prince George, British Columbia. Shortly after arriving in Prince George Mac and Theresa welcomed Lauralyn, Carolyn, Barb and Lorne into their family. Mac left the RCMP shortly after arriving in Prince George and continued with various jobs that took the family throughout Alberta and British Columbia. While in Lac La Hache, Mac and Theresa welcomed their final child Ralph. Eventually in 1970 the family settled in Kamloops. In 1975 Mac started Warner Rentals at the family home in Westsyde. He grew the family business and eventually sold in 1992 to his youngest son Ralph.Since 1992 Mac and Theresa very much enjoyed wintering with her sister Lorraine and her husband Lyall Glinz in Mesa, Arizona. Mac and Theresa enjoyed touring and playing slow pitch baseball. While in Kamloops Mac developed a new passion for gardening. If you went to see Mac and Theresa quite often you would find Mac over the bank developing a pathway down the side of a valley. Eventually the years caught up to Mac. He and Theresa would have to move into Kamloops Seniors Village. Mac's condition deteriorated gradually over the next few years. But Theresa was never too far way to take loving care of Mac.The family would very much like to acknowledge the tender loving care that Mac received from all the staff at Kamloops Seniors Village.Condolences may be expressed at: