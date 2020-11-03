It is with deep sorrow and sadness that we announce the passing of our dear and wonderful loved one, Lorraine Elgie, wife to Fred. Lorraine passed peacefully Wednesday, October 28th, 2020, in Kamloops, BC, just 11 days shy of her and Fred's 65th wedding anniversary. She was 85.
Lorraine will be sorrowfully missed by her family, son Allan Elgie, (Jodi), of Sherwood Park, AB, daughters Helen Lowndes, (Jack) of Kamloops, BC, Patti McDonald (Kelly) of Sherwood Park, AB., but mostly by her husband Fred. She was a wonderful grandmother to six grandsons Ryan, Jason, Matthew, Michael, Austin and Tyler and great-grandsons Rockwell and Henry as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was quite athletic in her lifetime as a member of the Kamloops Curling Club, Kamloops Golf & Country Club, Sherwood Park Ladies Curling Club, The Belvedere Golf and Country Club and The Dunes. Her illustrious curling resume included a notable Alberta Senior Ladies Curling Championship in 1986. She also succeeded in golf, swinging her way to a few club championships. Her natural swing, rhythm and follow-through were top-shelf. While growing up in Ashcroft, BC she was active in high school track and field, badminton, basketball, tennis and was very good and needless to say, very competitive.
Her and Fred were truly childhood sweethearts when they met in Ashcroft and married in 1955. She devoted herself to being a good wife, mother and grandmother. You could always find her and Fred in the stands, on the field, walking the golf course, or in the curling club cheering on and supporting her family and grandsons at games or practises for hockey, soccer, football, baseball, archery and the theatre. Whatever path they chose in life, she was their biggest cheerleader.
She will be missed. She was One of the Good Ones!
Our family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of the Kamloops Seniors Village, especially Martin, for their diligent care and love given to Lorraine.
Lorraine was predeceased by her brothers Jack Kirkpatrick and Allan Fooks, and parents Rita and Maynard Fooks. In light of the Covid pandemic, a small private family gathering will be held at a later date. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada, in Lorraine's memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family
at DrakeCremation.com