April 7 1942 – January 9 2019



Lorraine passed away suddenly in Kelowna B.C.



Lorraine born in Vernon, enjoyed her early years in Grindrod.B.C. and graduated grade 12 from Enderby high school and attended

grade 13 in Vernon B.C.



Continuing her education, Lorraine attended and completed her teaching degree at the "College of Victoria". After teaching in Port

Alberni she focused her skills and had a successful career as a pioneering female real estate agent in Salmon Arm. Lorraine also operated many businesses in B.C. and Europe.



Lorraine spent most of her years on and off in the Salmon Arm and Kamloops area.







Lorraine was very community minded and volunteered for minor hockey associations, figure skating, helped start and run disabled societies, acted as treasurer and secretary for the Ukrainian Catholic Church, worked for both the provincial and federal liberal parties and volunteered for many other organizations and causes.



Lorraine's favourite charity however, was working for her children and grandchildren. Acting as mom, accountant, lawyer, business adviser and coach.



Lorraine, Mom, Granny, Bird, Mrs. C will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.



Lorraine is survived by her children; Tony, David and Kathy (Paul). Her Grandchildren, Deanna, Alicia, Brooklyn and Natasha.



Mom you were my best friend and your kindness, love and generosity that you shared with your family and others will never be forgotten or matched.



Funeral service will be held at St. Ann's Church in Enderby B.C. Date is September 14th. 2019 at 1:00 pm. Reception and tea to follow in the Church Hall.



Farewell Dear Mother

By an Unknown Author



Somewhere in my heart beneath all my grief and pain,

Is a smile I still wear at the sound of your dear name.

The precious word is 'MOTHER', she was my world you see,

But now my heart is breaking cause she's no longer here with me.

God chose her for His angel to watch me from above,

To guide me and advise me and know that I'm still loved.

The day she had to leave me when her life on earth was through,

God had better plans for her, for this, I surely knew.

When I think of her kind heart and all those loving years,

My memories surround me and I can't hold back the tears.

She truly was my best friend, someone I could confide in,

She always had a tender touch and a warm and gentle grin.

I want to thank you Mother for teaching me so well,

And though the time has come that I must bid you this farewell.

I'll remember all you've taught me and make you proud you'll see.

Thank you my Dear Mother for all the love you showed me.

Although you've left this earth and now you've taken flight,

Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 15, 2019

